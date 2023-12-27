The annals of pop culture are rife with content that slipped into the public consciousness from entertainment, be it classic movie quotes, famous costumes, or even iconic drinks that audiences have been desperate to try. Ranging from alcoholic beverages to sweet treats, fantasy-land favorites, and even gaming power-ups, each of these drinks has had an undeniable impact on audiences, with many even becoming real-world sensations.

While some are admittedly humble recreations that simply capture the drink's aura, others are, in fact, licensed refreshments that are now officially sold by the companies that first brought them to the screen. From legendary American sitcoms to British spy blockbusters, these entertainment properties have given fans some delightful drinks that have made a far greater impression than many would have initially expected.

10 Slurm

'Futurama' (1999-Present)

Image via Hulu

With its penchant for social satire, the realm of animated sitcom television has proven to be a great source for fictional food and drink, which are fun while offering some level of social commentary on public consumption. Futurama's best asset in this regard came in the form of Slurm, a highly addictive soft drink that was Fry's favorite beverage throughout the series.

Interestingly, Futurama's hilarious season one episode, "Fry and the Slurm Factory," addressed the underlying issue of sugary drinks quite immediately. The episode parodied Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and revealed the heinous secret behind Slurm's creation. While it hasn't been made into a real drink yet, Slurm has become something of a synonym with the many mass-produced, highly damaging products that people happily consume in their everyday lives.

Futurama Release Date March 28, 1999 Cast Billy West , John Di Maggio , Katey Sagal , Phil LaMarr , Lauren Tom , Tress MacNeille , David Herman , Frank Welker Rating TV-14 Seasons 8 Studio Comedy Central

Watch on Hulu

9 The Screaming Viking

'Cheers' (1982-1993)

Image via NBC

Many of the most famous, celebrated, and recreated alcoholic drinks in entertainment have come from television, with Cheers providing one of the all-time greats: The Screaming Viking. In the beloved bar-set Cheers, regular customers flock in to order the made-up drink to stump a disagreeable new bartender. He bets that if he comes across a cocktail that he can't make, he'll give up his job; thus, Woody (Woody Harrelson) will stay employed.

The only ingredient mentioned in the episode is a cucumber (slightly bruised as an option), and the patrons of the titular bar spat out their drinks in disgust at the earliest convenience. However, the Screaming Viking has become a real cocktail. It's difficult to say how closely the real thing mimics the beverage from Cheers, but it stands to reason that, at the very least, this version doesn't leave customers disgusted.

Watch on Paramount Plus

8 Juggernog

'Call of Duty' Zombies Game Modes

Image via Activision

Food and drink items to regenerate health are a staple of the video game experience, giving developers an opportunity to flex their creative muscles with many wacky and wonderful designs. One of the most iconic of these power-up beverages originates from Call of Duty: Black Ops, with the Zombies game mode featuring Juggernog (affectionately known as "Jug"), which gives players much greater health and enables them to take more damage before they are "downed."

The captivating game mode was actually full of famous drinks that could be purchased around the maps, including the Deadshot Daiquiri and Speed Cola, just some more of the Perk-a-Cola line-up. However, the added durability that Juggernog gave players, especially as the game got more challenging as the rounds went on, made it a valuable and highly sought-after commodity. While there has sadly never been any officially licensed merchandise of the drink released, there are some custom-made replicas in circulation. Treyarch and Activision are probably leaving good money on the table by not having an official Jug on sale.

Buy on Steam

7 Moloko Plus

'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

While a lot of fictional drinks are fun and inviting in nature, A Clockwork Orange provides a more disturbing mix to balance things out with Moloko Plus (or Milk Plus). The film follows Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), a psychopathic criminal in a dystopian near future who, when imprisoned for murder and rape, agrees to take part in a government behavioral modification experiment to reduce his sentence.

At the start of the movie, Alex and his small gang of "Droogs" head into the Korova Milk Bar to enjoy some Moloko Plus to get high before embarking on "a little of the old ultraviolence." Described as being "milk with knives in it," Moloko Plus has become a violent and disturbing cinematic icon. In fact, many replica recipes have popped up on the internet, albeit without the hard drugs used in the film's version.

A Clockwork Orange Release Date December 19, 1971 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Malcolm McDowell , Patrick Magee , Michael Bates , Warren Clarke , John Clive , Adrienne Corri Rating R Runtime 136

Rent on Apple TV+

6 The Flaming Moe/Homer

'The Simpsons' (1989-Present)

Image via Fox

Across its many, many seasons, The Simpsons has featured its fair share of iconic drinks, ranging from the popular soda Buzz Cola to Bart's schoolyard drink "Malk," and even a certain beer which will be mentioned later. However, few ideas from the animated sitcom have stuck more than "The Flaming Moe'" (also known as "The Flaming Homer"), a cocktail from the brilliant season 3 episode "Flaming Moe's."

In the episode, Homer shares his idea for a cocktail with his favorite bartender, Moe, a drink which he dubs the Flaming Homer on account of it being literally aflame. Moe then steals the invention and calls it the Flaming Moe, making it a hit all over Springfield. Naturally, most recreations of the drink substitute the cough syrup, and the recipe isn't set in stone, but the "Flaming Moe/Homer" has become a cult phenomenon for fans of the popular TV show.

Watch on Disney+

5 Vesper

'Casino Royale' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

If there is one thing 007 is famous for – other than globetrotting espionage, reckless womanizing, striking disobedience, or penchant for great one-liners – then it is his famous Martini: shaken, not stirred. For years, the specifics of the order remain undisclosed throughout most James Bond movies. The eventual release of Casino Royale, adapted from Ian Fleming's first Bond novel, saw the Vesper Martini exposed to the world on screen, much to the chagrin of bartenders everywhere.

The Vesper's recipe is surprisingly simple given the drink's prestige, requiring only three ounces of gin, an ounce of vodka, half an ounce of Lillet blanc apéritif, and a lemon twist. Bond names the now-famous cocktail after Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and states his approval of the experimental drink. However, Fleming himself sampled the drink and found it to be "unpalatable."

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 Nuka-Cola

'Fallout' Video Game Franchise

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Another famous video game drink, Nuka-Cola became a staple of the immensely popular and critically acclaimed Fallout series. The games give players free rein to explore a dangerous though captivating world recovering from nuclear war. A consumable that gamers can pick up, Nuka-Cola serves as a health booster and ability aid, proving extra handy as the bottle caps function as currency in the post-fallout civilization.

Throughout the series, Nuka-Cola has come in a wide variety of forms, ranging from fruit variants to diet options and even celebratory specials commemorating patriotism in the Southern states. The drink has become one of the gaming world's most recognizable brands, to the point that Bethesda released a limited line of Nuka-Cola Quantum in collaboration with Jones Soda Co. to coincide with the launch of 2014's Fallout 4. There are also several real-world recipes, and the popular drink will surely make an appearance in the upcoming Fallout television adaptation by Amazon Prime.

3 Butterbeer

'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was enticing enough for fans with its wondrous fantasy allure that it probably didn't need to create the most delicious-sounding drink ever conceived as well. A popular beverage for wizards and witches, "Butterbeer" is described as being similar in taste to butterscotch, though less sickly, and can be served cold or warm.

While slightly alcoholic, it never seemed to have any effect on humans and was sold to students at Hogwarts; however, House Elves could fall into a drunk-like state if they over-indulged. The decadent drink has understandably captured the interest of Harry Potter fans all over the world, with many home recipes available online. Universal Orlando has also recreated the Butterbeer as a non-alcoholic beverage, which is said to taste like shortbread and butterscotch.

Watch on MAX

2 Blue Milk

'Star Wars' Franchise (1977-2019)

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

The ever-expanding Star Wars franchise is full of many weird and wonderful things that have captured the imagination of fans the world over and left them fantasizing about a life in a galaxy far, far away. While many of the oddities the saga serves up are, sadly, limited to the screen, the peculiar alien beverage known as "Blue Milk" (and as Bantha Milk) can be bought from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in California's Disneyland.

In the films, Blue Milk is first seen in the franchise in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) drinks a glass of it with his breakfast on Tatooine and has made many more appearances since. While the amusement park's recipe contains rice milk and coconut to be more like a soft-frozen shake, Hamill himself stated the original drink was a rather grotesque mixture of long-life milk and blue food coloring.

Watch on Disney+

1 Duff Beer

'The Simpsons' (1989-Present)

Image via Fox

It is not at all an easy task to make anything, let alone an incidental drink, an icon of pop culture. The fact that The Simpsons' Duff Beer stands as one of the most renowned beverages of all time - fictional or otherwise - is a remarkable achievement. As Homer's favorite beer, Duff has appeared in many episodes of the hit sitcom and is presented as being a pretty standard mass quantity supply beer, even if it does have some pretty nasty ingredients.

The popularity of Duff Beer has seen a number of replicas pop up around the world, with Australia alone having not one but two iterations of the drink forcibly discontinued for legal reasons. In a more official capacity, Universal Studios Orlando has a Duff brewery in its Springfield-themed area where it sells actual Duff Beer, both bottled and on tap.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: 10 Great Movies For Foodies, Ranked