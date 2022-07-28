High-octane action flick director Michael Oblowitz has found a cast for his newest film, Informant. Today, Deadline reported that Dominic Purcell (Prison Break), Nick Stahl (Let The Right One In), Kate Bosworth (Blue Crush), and Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon) will all hold starring roles in the filmmaker’s newest thriller project. The casting news comes along with the reveal that cameras are already rolling with production well underway.

Informant will center around a police detective who is quickly losing his battle with cancer. Knowing that he still wants to provide for his family even after death, the officer strikes up a deadly deal with one of his trusted informants. The agreement will see a lethal setup that kills the detective in the line of duty rather than by his rapidly spreading disease in order to make sure his loved ones will receive his bureau benefits. As heartbreaking as the plan may be, he’s able to sign on his best friend and partner to help him pull it off while keeping it all under wraps.

Known for his leadership in over-the-top, guns a-blazin' action features including both Steven Seagal-led films The Foreigner and Out for a Kill, Oblowitz has once again lined up several of the biggest names in the action-adventure genre for his latest project. He also penned the screenplay alongside Michael Kaycheck and Brooke Nasser.

A giant name in the world of action, Gibson has raked in a multitude of awards, including an Oscar, for his work in fan-favorite features including Braveheart, the Lethal Weapon franchise, and Mad Max. Most recently, the multigenre performer appeared alongside Mark Wahlberg in Father Stu. While Purcell’s breakthrough came for him in Marvel’s Blade: Trinity, he would really pick up momentum while starring in FOX’s hit series, Prison Break. Since then, the actor switched comic-based universes and began working with DC in the role of Heat Wave on their series’ The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Stahl will soon be featured as the lead in the book-turned-film-turned-Showtime series, Let The Right One In. He has another action-filled project on the way, a live-action take on Knights Of The Zodiac which will be based on the 1980s manga and anime of the same name by Masami Kurumada. In the past, Stahl has held credits in Terminator 3 and Sin City. Bosworth is most well known for her wave-riding role in Blue Crush and her take on Lois Lane in Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns. Most recently, Bosworth has been seen in Netflix’s Along for the Ride, and the Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.-helmed drama, Wild Indian.

As of right now, no release date for Informant has been set. Keep scrolling to get a taste of Oblowitz's work in a trailer for The Foreigner.