Soon, you’ll be able to watch Quentin Tarantino’s WWII masterpiece, Inglourious Basterds, “in glourious” ultra high-definition. The 2009 film is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. Arrow Video will release the film in a two-disc set on January 14, 2025.

The set will come loaded with special features, including an audio commentary from film critic Tim Lucas, all-new interviews with cast and crew, visual essays and interviews from film historians, extended and alternate scenes, trailers, and a special interview with Hollywood legend Rod Taylor, who came out of retirement to cameo as Winston Churchill. It will also feature the complete version of Nation’s Pride, the faux Nazi propaganda film featured in the movie, and a making-of featurette for it. The limited-edition version of the set will come with a number of special items, including a program for Nation’s Pride, a beermat from the La Louisiane tavern, and a strudel recipe card, as well as a 60-page booklet with writing from film critics Dennis Cozzalio and Bill Ryan. The set will retail for $45 USD, and can be preordered on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is ‘Inglourious Basterds’ About?

Inglourious Basterds was inspired by The Inglorious Bastards, a WWII-set Italian b-movie from 1978; it is not a remake of that film, however, and Tarantino has never fully explained the title’s misspelling. It centers around a theater in Nazi-occupied France in 1944, and the characters who converge around it for the premiere of a German propaganda film. SS officer Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) is handling security for the VIPS - including a sniper (Daniel Brühl) who’s the subject of the movie, top Nazi officials, and even Hitler himself. Hoping to use the occasion to decapitate the Nazi regime are the titular Basterds, a squad of American Nazi-killers led by Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt). They get into the premiere with the help of a British commando (Michael Fassbender) and a German actress-turned-spy (Diane Kruger). The wild card, however, is the theater’s owner, Shoshanna Dreyfus (Melanie Laurent), who escaped Landa’s massacre of her family years earlier and has explosive plans for the evening. It all comes together in a wildly ahistorical climax.

Made for $70 million USD, the film was Tarantino’s biggest hit to date, making $321.5 million worldwide; it would be surpassed by the director’s next film, Django Unchained. It was also a hit with critics, and was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay; it won one, with Waltz taking home Best Supporting Actor.

Inglourious Basterds will be released on 4K Blu-ray on January 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.