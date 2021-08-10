Inglourious Basterds, the exceptionally awarded 2009 war action film written and directed by legendary director Quentin Tarantino, is going to be available for purchase in Blu-ray, 4K, and digital this fall.

A nominee for eight Oscars, one of which was won by Christopher Waltz for his outstanding performance in the role of cruel but charismatic Colonel Hans Landa, Inglourious Basterds is a dark-comedy action movie set during the Second World War in which both the villains and the “heroes” go to excessive violent means to try to eliminate one another. During the course of this action-packed 2-hour and 33-minute long classic, viewers follow multiple perspectives, as the story jumps between the stories of British, German, and American soldiers.

In the most central roles apart from Waltz, we have Brad Pitt, who plays the Nazi-scalping leader of a squad of American soldiers that are nicknamed by their enemy as "The Basterds," Mélanie Laurent who plays revenge-hungry orphan Shosanna, and Michael Fassbender who plays Lt. Archie Hicox, an infiltrated British soldier pretending to be a Nazi captain, among other brilliant members of this all-star cast.

Image via The Weinstein Company

RELATED: 'Inglourious Basterds': Quentin Tarantino Says He Didn't Let Christoph Waltz Rehearse With the Rest of the Cast

Distributed internationally by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Inglourious Basterds is now coming to you in ultra-high definition. And the cherry on top is the over two-hour-long bonus content incorporated in this release — which includes extended and alternate scenes that did not make it to the final cut, a roundtable discussion with Tarantino, Pitt, and film critic Elvis Mitchell, an original short titled Nation’s Pride and its respective making of material, and several other additional features.

The new high-definition Blu-ray and 4k version of Inglourious Basterds plus all this exclusive bonus content will be made available to you on October 12. Here's the full list of bonus content below:

Extended & Alternate Scenes

Roundtable Discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell

The New York Times Talk

Nation’s Pride – Original Short

The Making of Nation’s Pride

The Original Inglourious Basterds

A Conversation with Rod Taylor

