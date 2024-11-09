It’s been a rollercoaster of a month to be a Brad Pitt fan, as one of his most beloved movies, World War Z, recently left Netflix, but another of his classics also hit another platform. Pitt stars alongside Christoph Waltz (who won an Oscar for his performance) in Inglourious Basterds, the WWII dark comedy/drama that recently premiered on Paramount+ and has jumped into the top 10, currently sitting in the #2 spot behind A Quiet Place: Day One, which refuses to give up its top spot. The film follows a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers who plan to assassinate Nazi leaders, only to discover a theater owner has the same idea. Inglourious Basterds also stars Michael Fassbender and Daniel Brühl and currently sits at an 89% score from critics and an 88% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Inglourious Basterds was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who has won two Oscars for his work on Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction. Tarantino made his directorial debut back in the 1980s, but he made a name for himself helming Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction in a span of two years. The former stars Tim Roth and Steve Buscemi and the latter features Samuel L. Jackson alongside John Travolta. Tarantino also further exploded in popularity thanks to his work on the Kill Bill franchise, which stars Uma Thurman as a former assassin wreaking havoc on those who have wronged her. Tarantino’s work on The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood have helped his work reach a new demographic, which now has movie fans of all ages excited to see what he pulls off with The Movie Critic.

What Else Is Popular on Paramount+?

Flanking A Quiet Place: Day One in the Paramount+ rankings is Jack Reacher, the 2012 action flick starring Tom Cruise as the famous Tom Clancy character before Alan Ritchson took over the role for the Prime Video series. Shooter, the one-person-army action film starring Mark Wahlberg is also in the Paramount+ top 10, along with Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise’s legacy sequel that earned more than $1 billion at the box office in 2022. Scream 6, the horror flick starring Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, is also in the Paramount+ top 10.

Inglourious Basterds stars Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, and Daniel Brühl and was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Inglourious Basterds on Paramount+.

