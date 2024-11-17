War dramas are a dime a dozen, especially those centered on World War II. However, when Quentin Tarantino throws his hat in the saturated genre ring, everyone sits up and takes notice. Back in 2009, Tarantino delivered a movie many see as one of his best, grabbing the war genre by the scruff of its neck and sprinkling it with the sort of movie magic he is so well known for. That movie is Inglourious Basterds, and, even fifteen years later, it's still proving ever-so-popular, especially when one considers its certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 89% and a just-as-impressive 88% audience rating.

Currently, Inglourious Basterds is a huge hit on streamer Paramount+, even entering the platform's top 5 this week despite many other more recent releases rivaling it. The likes of John Krasinski's IF, the hit horror prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, and the critically acclaimed Transformers One might be brand-new to many subscribers, but that hasn't stopped Tarantino's Academy Award winner from finding a home between them. Back at the 2010 Academy Awards, not only did Inglourious Basterds take home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Christoph Waltz's infectious role as the ruthless SS officer Hans Gruber, but it also earned another seven nominations, including in Best Cinematography, Best Director for Tarantino, and the coveted Best Picture category, with Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker taking home the prize.

What Is 'Inglourious Basterds' About?

Featuring a who's who of Hollywood's best, from Brad Pitt and Waltz to Diane Kruger and Michael Fassbender, Inglourious Basterds features an alternate take on history, with two plots to assassinate Nazi leadership converging on a single Parisian cinema. In typical Tarantino style, the narrative ebbs and flows between the tense and the darkly comic, with a cinematic experience unlike any other. For those yet to see the film, an official synopsis reads:

"It is the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team of Jewish soldiers to commit violent acts of retribution against the Nazis, including the taking of their scalps. He and his men join forces with Bridget von Hammersmark, a German actress and undercover agent, to bring down the leaders of the Third Reich. Their fates converge with theater owner Shosanna Dreyfus, who seeks to avenge the Nazis' execution of her family."

Inglourious Basterds is in Paramount+'s top 5 this week. You can catch the film on the streamer right now.

