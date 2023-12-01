The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds is a perfect WWII epic filled with great characters, drama, and action.

It's hard to imagine wanting Inglourious Basterds to be any different from it currently is. As Brad Pitt's character, Lt. Aldo Raine, says at the end, "I think this just might be my masterpiece", and by the end of making this project, Quentin Tarantino had to be saying the same thing. How could you ever make it better? It's a perfect WWII epic, filled with great characters, drama, and action. It actually has so much going on that it's amazing that Tarantino made this movie work in only two and a half hours. Well, imagine a world where Inglorious Basterds isn't just a movie. Strangely enough, this was almost a reality! There was a time when the idea of Inglorious was being tossed around for a miniseries. That's right, we are missing out on hours and hours of watching the Basterds and Shoshanna (Mélanie Laurent) take down the Third Reich.

For years, Tarantino rolled the idea of Inglourious Basterds around in his head. In a 2003 interview with USA Today, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed that he had already run through three different nearly finished drafts of the screenplay, and was quoted as saying that the film was "...some of the best writing I've ever done. But I couldn't come up with an ending." Basterds has so many narratives running at once that I can't imagine trying to cap them all off satisfyingly. Tarantino later revealed in his two-part episode of Robert Rodriguez's documentary series, The Director's Chair, that there was a time when he considered pivoting and making the film into a miniseries instead. That never came to be, but it would have been fascinating to see a version of Bastards that was given more room to breathe.

Inglourious Basterds In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner's vengeful plans for the same. Release Date August 19, 2009 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger Rating R Runtime 152 Main Genre Adventure

'Inglourious Basterds' is Quentin Tarantino's Best Movie, But It Wasn't Easy to Make

Inglourious Basterds might be one of Tarantino's best movies, but it's also the hardest one to explain while giving the monumental tale any justice. You could easily leave the explanation as this being Tarantino's WWII movie where Brad Pitt kills a bunch of Nazis. That might sell a lot of people, and it definitely did if you look at the promotional material for this movie, but that doesn't exactly do the full scope of this film justice. Like many other Tarantino movies, Basterds follows several storylines at once, all of which collide in the third act.

The film tells the story of two separate plots to assassinate the leadership of Nazi Germany. One of these plots is led by the aforementioned Lt. Aldo Raine and his group of Jewish American soldiers, known as the Basterds. Another is from Shoshanna Dreyfus, the French Jewish owner of a cinema whose family was killed at the hand of the Nazi Officer Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz). Several other stories run parallel to these primary narratives, including that of Michael Fassbender's charming British commando, Archie Hicox, and the sinister plots of Landa. Throughout the runtime, Tarantino guides the audience through many different chapters, and within these chapters, we bob in and out of the different character arcs. With these chapter breaks, you can see the skeleton of Tarantino's miniseries still standing.

Amazingly, Tarantino pulled off such a daring and complex narrative to this degree of quality. Pulp Fiction obviously has many different moving parts, as does Jackie Brown, if in a simpler fashion. The Kill Bill volumes, Death Proof, and, despite its before-and-after framing device, even Reservoir Dogs, never aimed for anything this intricate. In the 2020s, we are all used to Tarantino's movies juggling several moving parts, but before Inglourious Basterds, he had never attempted a stunt of this magnitude.

'Inglourious Basterds' Came Close to Being a TV Miniseries

It seems as if this was more than just a challenge for Tarantino. When the acclaimed filmmaker spoke with USA Today about his struggles with writing Basterds, the year was 2003. At that point, he had already gone through several drafts of the script in a search to find the right ending for the story. By that point, Tarantino had probably been writing the film for a few years to have already drummed a few drafts.

In his two-part episode of Robert Rodriguez's documentary series, The Director's Chair, Tarantino went into detail on the process by saying, "After Jackie Brown, I put Kill Bill off to the side, and I started writing Inglourious Basterds, and that became this never-ending process, because people thought I was going through writer's block, you know, I was going through the opposite. I couldn't stop writing. I'd have a 100-page script and no end in sight. So I was trying to keep taming it, and I couldn't." That's when Tarantino hit Rodriguez with the big news, stating, "My idea at the time, because it was just so big and so unwieldy, was to do it as a miniseries, and that really was what I was planning on doing."

Then, in an appearance on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Tarantino recalled the way Luc Besson steered him back on the right track. The Basterds filmmaker explained, "His producing partner was getting really into the idea, but Luc was kind of, 'Meh, I don't know'. So I asked him, 'Why?' And he goes, 'Well, you're one of the few directors that I actually like to leave the house and go see your movies at the theatres. And now you're telling me I'm going to have to wait years to do that? I'm a little disappointed." Tarentino continued, "And you know, sons a bitches, they say something... and then you can't unhear it. And it was running around in my head. So I said, 'Let me try and turn this into a movie one more time'."

And the rest was history. Tarantino would go on to shape Inglourious Basterds back into a kick-ass, two-and-a-half-hour movie. That might be a lengthy runtime for some, but this movie is so good that it flies by like a bullet. You'd be hard-pressed to find many movies that are as engaging and entertaining as this! Understandably, Tarantino came close to turning this into a miniseries, especially considering the height of early 2000s WWII miniseries like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, but thankfully, he went the other way. A miniseries could have been great, but there's nothing better than a master filmmaker crafting something concise. This is your masterpiece, Tarantino. Thank you for those years of hard work!

