The Touch (1971) was legendary Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman’s first English language film. Coming after a period of avant-garde, surrealist fantasias like Hour of the Wolf (1968) and The Passion of Anna (1969), it marked a new period in his work of more stripped-down, restrained chamber dramas such as Scenes from a Marriage (1973) and Autumn Sonata (1978). The Touch is perched uncomfortably between these two sensibilities—a minimal romance drama with a frustratingly opaque distance from the characters—and was released to utter disdain. A box office bomb that was almost universally panned, even Bergman himself later denounced it as his worst effort, saying it represents “the very bottom of me.” It may be melodramatic and rather unsatisfying in some respects, but such harsh criticism denies the mesmerizing pull of the film. As in the best of Bergman’s work, The Touch’s quiet observation of its characters approaches something truly profound, something nearly ineffable, about human behavior.

Though initially sold as a romance picture through-and-through about an adulterous couple, the film is more accurately seen as a psychodrama about one woman, who among other things does engage in a romantic affair. That woman is Swedish bourgeois housewife Karin, played by Bergman regular Bibi Andersson. Her life with her surgeon husband Andreas (other constant Bergman collaborator Max von Sydow) and their two young children is well described by the Nietzsche term “wretched contentment.” As she comfortably goes about her daily routines, a goofy jingle plays on the soundtrack that’s just as cheery as it is grating. Once everyone has left for the day, she is left in silence and at a loss for what to do with herself. An escape from her emptiness is soon found in David, a Jewish American architect played by Elliott Gould.

Their affair is a peculiar one. Two tragedies make way for their chance encounter at a hospital, and they nervously commit to each other despite their own neuroses. David has some disturbingly violent outbursts, and the first time they sleep together, Karin goes over a laundry list of her own physical insecurities. The inscrutability of their relationship is heightened by the abrasive narrative style. There’s an economy of storytelling, where Bergman only communicates the bare minimum of necessary information, and often, far less than that. Many scenes are fragmented, beginning and ending very suddenly so that the viewer must constantly reorient themselves, and individually decide just how each scene plays into the larger picture. The decisions and actions of the characters, as impenetrable as they can be, are never explained in the slightest, leaving interpretation entirely up to the viewer. One gets the sense that these characters are icebergs, of which only the very tips are being fully revealed.

Perhaps then, the film falls less in line with the romance genre and more in line with mystery: the mystery of who exactly these characters are. Karin and David have very little chemistry, and don’t seem to have much fun together, so why are they seeing each other? Many hints are left throughout, but none of them add up quite definitively. David appears to be dealing with trauma. It’s revealed that, in his youth, he was one of the only members of his family to escape Nazi Germany alive. His erratic behavior (which also involves suicidal tendencies) can be read as the toll of survivor's guilt. He is identified by Karin as hating himself and, by extension, everyone around him, so it’s possible that in loving Karin he’s trying to learn to love himself. These connections can be made, but Bergman leaves everything shrouded in uncertainty.

Karin is even more complex, even more enigmatic. Much of the film’s striking Eastmancolor cinematography by Sven Nykvist is made up of intimate close ups of her face, making it clear that her psychological impulses are the film’s primary focal point. Scenes involving her husband Andreas punctuate these close ups with jarring wide shots, which intensely communicate the couple’s distance. Though it’s a sentiment left unspoken, one can easily gather that their relationship has hit a standstill in their cushy lifestyle. The aforementioned sequences of suffocating routine emphasize Karin’s urge for David as an urge for something new and real, but it's less straightforward than that. Andreas explains at one point that Karin hates making her own decisions more than anything else, implying a certain degree of dependency on him in their marriage. Karin uses the affair as a means to break this habit, progressively growing into a self-sufficient individual as she goes with David, until even he can’t hold her back any longer. This would make her character something of a prototype for Liv Ullmann’s character in the later Scenes from a Marriage, who similarly uses the crumbling of a relationship as the catalyst to build herself up. Also true to Bergman’s obsession with characters switching roles, both Andreas and David are increasingly hobbled with Karin’s independence.

These accounts still don’t factor in the religious imagery Bergman associates with the characters. Contrary to any positive effects the affair may have on Karin, there is a moment in which she caresses an etching of a serpent on her first outing with David, seemingly announcing him as a temptation away from her Garden of Eden. In his archaeology David has uncovered an ancient statue of the Virgin Mary, which becomes a symbol associated with Karin. In trying to articulate her attraction to David, she tells him he may well be her newborn child. When Karin winds up pregnant, she and the viewer alike are left in a position of not being quite sure whose baby it is.

The success of The Touch lies in these mysteries. Never does it intrude on the characters by interjecting obvious answers about who they are or what they are doing, opting instead to sit back and quietly observe, in long takes focused on their choices and emotions. These mysteries were likely also the downfall of the film on its original release. Maybe Bergman was being too obscure for most, and such detachment from the motivations of the characters made their genuine drama appear melodramatic. But then Bergman slyly calls attention to this possibility in the film itself. When Karin and Andreas ask their son how a film he’s just returned from seeing was, he replies: “Not very good. Just a lot of romance.” Perhaps The Touch is romance from the fresh perspective of a child, where any and all identification with the characters is stripped away until all that’s left to see is an affair as it actually is, in all its messy complexity and distancing uncertainty.

