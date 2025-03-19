Ingrid Bergman is widely regarded as an icon of Hollywood's Golden Age and one of the greatest leading ladies to grace the silver screen, who is best known for classics such as Casablanca, Gaslight, and Alfred Hitchcock's Notorious. The Swedish actress started her career appearing in various Swedish and German films and gained initial attention from David O. Selznick for her performance in the 1936 film, Intermezzo. Selznick offered Bergman the opportunity to reprise her role in the 1939 English remake of the movie, thus marking the actress' American film debut.

By the 1940s, Bergman had become one of the biggest box office draws, known for her luminous beauty and natural grace that effortlessly captivated audiences around the world. With a career spanning over five decades, Bergman achieved the American Triple Crown of Acting and is also one of four actresses to have won three Academy Awards. Out of Bergman's extensive list of noteworthy roles, there is a crucial selection of titles, including The Bells of Saint Mary's, Europe '51, and The Visit, that rank as some of Bergman's essential and must-see films.

10 'Intermezzo' (1939)

Directed by Gregory Ratoff

Image via United Artists

Leslie Howard stars as a famous violinist, Holger Brandt, who, after returning home from touring, meets his young daughter's piano teacher, Anita Hoffman (Bergman). Intrigued by Anita's talent and youth, Holger invites her to accompany him on his next tour, and the two develop a whirlwind romance. Despite both of their guilt, Holger confesses about his affair with Anita to his wife and his desire to marry her, but when tragedy strikes, the couple are forced to reexamine their relationship and potential future together.

Bergman reprises her monumental role in the 1939 remake of Intermezzo, delivering a marvelous performance that inevitably won the hearts of American audiences and critics. Howard and Bergman have a simple but alluring chemistry that is impossible to resist and embodies a genuine connection that makes them a more than convincing on-screen couple. Intermezzo is a crucial Bergman film that demonstrates the actress' immediate appeal and mesmerizing on-screen presence that served as the first stepping stone towards her career in American cinema.