Gravitas Ventures has teamed up with Collider to reveal that Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Josh Andrés Rivera's next project is the horror movie Inhabitants, whose trailer we're debuting in this article. The movie stars Rivera as a tormented young man who has to fight demons from his past, and the release date is set for Valentine's Day. The story is pretty straightforward: Rivera plays Francis Morales, a young man who decides to move in with his girlfriend Olivia (Anna Jacoby-Heron) in a house in California. However, their family members are against it, and the one that's most vocal about it is Francis' mother, a devout Catholic. She makes her disapproval known through violent postcards. After a freak accident, Francis starts to feel a presence in his house, and has to resort to his mother's help to get rid of the sinister figure.

The trailer for Inhabitants sets up an eerie environment for Francis and Olivia. The mysterious figure in the house puts an uncomfortable sense of unease throughout the whole trailer, which means that the movie's potential of giving you nightmares is high. It also suggests that Inhabitants will be the kind of story in which the mystery is unpeeled layer by layer, and it invites us to discover along with the characters what exactly is going on in the house. The atmospheric trailer makes it seem like the movie will be one of early 2025's must-watch titles.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Inhabitants'?

Inhabitants is written and directed by Matt McClung (The Mad Whale). The cast also features Todd Robert Anderson (You're the Worst), Ana Auther (Goats), Kevin Scott Allen (American Primeval) and Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live). In an official statement, McClung dived a little bit into the themes of his movie and shared his excitement with the release. He said:

“Our film deals with a wide range of subject matter — fear, guilt, faith, relationships — that we’re hoping will make it resonate beyond its initial premise. But above all, this is a spooky movie to watch on a rainy night. We are excited to share it with the world.”

With its peculiar release date, Gravitas Ventures announced that they want Inhabitants to "be the perfect escape from the traditional Valentine’s Day romance.” Inhabitants is set to premiere on Digital and on Demand on February 14. You can check out the trailer above.