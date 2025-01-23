Pulling off a good spy thriller is no easy feat. You’ve got to have strong intrigue, pulse-pounding action, and oftentimes a slick, slightly dangerous protagonist to root for as they try to save the world from destruction. Alas, sometimes a film lacks all three, such as with writer-director Neil Burger’s latest endeavor, Inheritance. This sleepy spy movie stars Phoebe Dynevor as a young woman thrown into the dangerous world of espionage when her estranged father and former spy (Rhys Ifans) comes back into her life. Boasting none of the genre’s expected excitement, Inheritance offers a slow-moving story rife with family secrets and Apple product placement that, while impressively shot entirely with an iPhone, will likely leave you reaching for yours in search of some better entertainment.

What Is 'Inheritance' About?

In Inheritance, Phoebe Dynevor plays the stony New Yorker Maya, who's grieving her mother’s death after spending a year as her devoted caretaker. When her absent father, Sam, waltzes back into her life promising great fortune should Maya join his line of work, Maya is whisked away on an unexpected journey with her long-lost father. However, when his real estate career is revealed to be a front, Maya learns that her father is actually a former spy with a questionable past and a very incriminating iPad. Equipped with a defiant attitude and kleptomaniacal tendencies, Maya gets far more than she bargained for when her father is taken hostage, and she must travel the globe to save him while evading capture herself.

Phoebe Dynevor and Rhys Ifans Give Sufficient, One-Note Performances in 'Inheritance'

Image via IFC Films

Dynevor’s shown through various projects that she’s a talented actress, but Inheritance, and particularly her character, Maya, doesn't give the Bridgerton star very much to work with. Whether she’s numbed by grief or simply unwilling to show how she truly feels, earth-shattering revelations and mortal peril elicit little more than a furrowed brow from our heroine. Even when confronted with unbelievable betrayal, Maya breathes heavily and delivers biting lines in her signature deadpan voice (complete with a thick New York accent). Save from one scene where Maya breaks down in tears, Dynevor’s performance is largely one-note. She also rarely moves with urgency, so while this makes the few chase scenes all the more enthralling, it also lowers the already low stakes.

Likewise, Rhys Ifans gets the job done — just not in a way that's particularly exciting. He pulls off Sam's shady disposition well, but like Maya, even as an ex-spy in possession of top-secret military intelligence, the character just isn't very interesting. As far as how well the two leads work together, Maya and Sam understandably don't have any real father-daughter chemistry, and Dynevor and Ifans play this tense dynamic well. Nevertheless, when the crux of the film relies on Maya's desperation to save her dad, his mere existence as her only surviving parent isn't enough to make you feel all that invested when all we've seen of their relationship is a few photos on his iPad.

'Inheritance' Was Shot Entirely on an iPhone… and It Shows