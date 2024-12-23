As we head towards the new year, you may already be making your movie theater plans for January. One movie slated to hit theaters is Inheritance. The spy thriller stars Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor. The movie follows Maya, who, after losing her mother, finds out her father is a spy. She takes the opportunity to follow him into his line of work as her life spirals out of control. When he's taken, she finds herself in the middle of the conflict. Now, ScreenRant has released a new image from the upcoming flick.

In the image, Dynevor's character, Maya, looks to be walking through an outdoor market, stressed. From the trailer released last month, we know that the film, like any good spy thriller, takes Maya globetrotting to save her father as she herself is hunted down. The film also stars Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon).

What Else Has Phoebe Dynevor Been In?

Image via IFC Films

Dynevor's role in Bridgerton made her name instantly more recognizable. Dynevor was the Season 1 lead for the Netflix series, playing Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of a total of 8 siblings. The series, first debuting in 2020, is based on the historical romance series by Julia Quinn. Daphne is declared Diamond of the Season (aka pretty much the most eligible bachelorette of the Ton in Regency England).

To steer unwanted attention, she conspires with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Rége-Jean Page), who has no interest in marriage, to appear as if they're courting so she can better vet her prospects. But, when Daphne is caught in a compromising position with the Duke, they must marry before her reputation is ruined. Each of the Bridgerton books loosely follow a trope with Season 1 being "fake dating." While Dynevor wasn't a part of the latest season of Bridgerton, fans are hopeful she'll return.

Inheritance releases in theaters January 24, 2025. Check out the new image above and the trailer below. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates.