While you may know that a new thriller called Inheritance is going to premiere in theaters next week, what you might not know is that, for one of the scenes in the movie, lead star Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) commited a real-life theft in the name of authenticity. Entertainment Weekly unveiled the scene in which Dynevor commits the crime, and both the actress and director Neil Burger (The Marsh King's Daughter) explained how they pulled that off.

The scene is pretty simple and quick. However, knowing that it's all happening for real adds a layer of tension to it, because you start to wonder what might happen if Dynevor gets caught. In the scene, she's at a sunglasses store where she looks through them and tries them on. At one moment, she puts one pair on top of her head instead of putting it back on display, and it's easy to think that she owns the pair and is only looking for a new one. Then, she walks out of the store, undetected.

But why did they decide to pull a real-life theft for a movie? The strategy is linked to to Burger's approach to the whole movie. Filmed entirely on an iPhone, Burger shot Inheritance guerrilla-style — meaning that it was filmed with limited resources and a crew of about ten people, a lot less than you usually see on movie sets. Burger wanted to give a real-life feel to the story, and this style is normally not used in action and thriller movies. For the shades-stealing scene, Dynevor revealed that she felt "really nervous and afraid," but that they ultimately did it because they "wanted real reactions from the staff. It was very scary."

But What If Dynevor Got Caught Stealing?

Of course, the team had a plan in case it all went south. In fact, Burger revealed to EW that they "had all sorts of contingency plans, excuses, and explanations" in place. The one that demanded the most work was to send someone from the production team to the store the day before and buy the exact same pair of glasses. That way, Dynevor would have a receipt in case someone from security approached her. The team also returned the pair of stolen sunglasses to the store after they were done filming.

Inheritance tells the story of Maya (Dynevor), a woman who is trying to reconnect with her estranged father (played by Rhys Ifans) and suddenly finds herself caught in the middle of an international conspiracy. Back in November, Collider debuted the trailer for the thriller movie, and next week you'll be able to see if Burger's unique approach to the story made it one of the year's best.

Inheritance premieres in theaters on January 24. You can watch the real-life theft scene here.

Inheritance Release Date January 24, 2025 Director Neil Burger Cast Phoebe Dynevor , Rhys Ifans , Ciara Baxendale , Kersti Bryan , Majd Eid Runtime 101 minutes Writers Neil Burger , Olen Steinhauer

