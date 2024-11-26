With December and the holidays just around the corner, the time has come to start looking forward to whatever 2025 will bring in terms of movies and entertainment. One of the earliest releases of the year will be Inheritance, an action-thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon) and directed by Neil Burger (The Marsh King's Daughter). Today, a trailer was released ahead of the January 24 premiere in theaters.

The trailer reveals that Dynevor is a ruthless spy who easily navigates some dangerous situations even as her life seems to be spiraling out of control. Her life changes once more when she finds out that her father was once a spy, which prompts her to unravel the mysteries of his past. Suddenly, in the middle of an international conspiracy, Maya (Dynevor) becomes a target and has to fend for herself in different countries across the globe. As she dives further into this mystery she'll have to "master her father's skills" in order to unlock the secrets of his past.

Inheritance trailer also reveals that, for this new project, renowned filmmaker Burger used a guerilla-style approach, meaning that the handheld camera frequently reminds viewers that something urgent is being filmed as if one of the characters themselves were filming it. The style isn't commonly associated with action-thrillers, which might help make Inheritance one of the year's early standouts.

'Inheritance' Features Phoebe Dynevor Like You've "Never Seen" Her

In an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Burger commented on his approach to the thriller and teased Dynevor's performance in the upcoming movie:

“It was a true adventure to make – shooting around the world and taking risks to achieve the ‘you are there’ feel. Phoebe delivers a phenomenal performance in the movie, and I’m looking forward to audiences seeing her as they’ve never seen her before.”

Also for THR, AMC Head of Networks Film Group, Scott Shooman called Inheritance an "absorbing" espionage thriller and teased that Burger's style of filming is "a fresh cinematic approach." The director does like to venture into stories that have their own spin, like mind-bending thriller Limitless, comedy-drama remake The Upside, and supernatural drama The Illusionist.

Should Inheritance resonate with audiences at movie theaters, the movie could be one of the first 2025 titles that makes it to must-watch lists of the year and injects some adrenaline into the already vibrating action-thriller world.

Inheritance premieres in theaters on January 24. You can watch the trailer above.