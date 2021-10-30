The excitement in the air of the El Captain Theater on that fateful October 2014 Tuesday was palpable. Here, Kevin Feige and other talent working on Marvel Studios projects were unveiling the next five years of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an enraptured crowd. So far, people had gone nuts over the reveal of projects ranging from Doctor Strange to Black Panther to Captain Marvel. Though the release dates for the individual productions would change over the ensuing years, it’s remarkable to watch this now and see how much of the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was already set in stone back in 2014.

Of course, nobody’s plans go entirely right, even ones originating from Marvel Studios.

The last solo project revealed during this event was one that Feige noted would drop in theaters on November 2, 2018. This production would debut "not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but dozens of new heroes into the cinematic universe.” The lights went dark and a movie theater screen was enveloped by the logo for the Inhumans movie. Once the lights came back on, Feige returned to the stage to note “we really do believe the Inhumans can be a franchise, and perhaps a series of franchises unto themselves...they have dozens of power bases...[and] amazing character drama..." before concluding that this prospective Inhumans movie would "further refine and expand what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about."

On that day, there was enormous confidence in Inhumans being an integral part of the future of this franchise. Of course, history has proven this to not be the case. After getting delayed to July 2019, Marvel Studios removed Inhumans from its slate in April 2016. Months later, the property was brought over to Marvel Television, where the characters were adapted into an event miniseries for ABC. Whatever the movie would’ve turned out like, it’s doubtful it would’ve been as bad as the Inhumans TV show, which made one baffling choice after another (ranging from shaving off Medusa’s super-powered hair to running over bulldog Lockjaw with a dirtbike) to create a truly awful program.

But everyone knows the Inhumans TV show is terrible. Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are even aware that an Inhumans movie was once set for a release date it would never reach. But what’s less clear to the general public is what exactly this abandoned Inhumans movie could’ve looked like.

Given that Inhumans was placed so far ahead on the schedule for Marvel Studios, little in the way of definitive details regarding storylines, characters, or even concept art for the property has ever been released. However, that doesn’t mean the Inhumans film is shrouded in total secrecy. For one thing, it appears Vin Diesel was at least interested in portraying Black Bolt, the king of Attilan, the city where the titular characters of Inhumans reside. Of course, Diesel already played Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role requiring just his voice. Given that Black Bolt doesn’t speak, the thought was that Diesel could provide an exclusively physical presence in Inhumans and thus not disrupt his first role in the franchise.

Diesel teased the idea of him being in an Inhumans film on social media two whole months before the feature was even announced. By the end of 2014, Diesel was making his connections to the Inhumans property even more apparent through further social media activity while he further commented on the likelihood of this casting in October 2015. It’s never been officially stated that Diesel was ever signed on to play Black Bolt in Inhumans, though, so it’s impossible to tell if such casting was on Marvel’s radar or just publicity from Diesel.

Meanwhile, reports in 2014 surfaced saying that Joe Robert Cole was on board to write the script for Inhumans, a development he would later debunk in a 2016 interview with SlashFilm. However, Cole explicitly said here there was no screenplay whatsoever for Inhumans, casting further doubt on how far Marvel Studios got with this project when they were still planning to make it. Thanks to comments from another filmmaker, though, it does appear Marvel Studios got far enough into Inhumans to talk to an Oscar-nominated director about helming it.

Adam McKay first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe by being one of the writers on the first Ant-Man movie. Since then, his name has popped up from time to time as a rumored filmmaker to take on whatever new Marvel Studios project is in development. Back in April 2015, McKay’s name was rumored as being in contention for Inhumans, a development that McKay himself would confirm years later. In a December 2018 interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, McKay stated that one of the projects he’d talked to Marvel Studios about helming was an Inhumans feature.

It’s hard to imagine what qualities of prior McKay works like The Big Short or Vice lend themselves to directing a heightened science-fiction property like Inhumans, but then again, Marvel Studios has often employed unexpected directors for its blockbuster properties. McKay never offered further insight into what his vision for Inhumans could’ve been, in the process suggesting this never went further than just a conversation.

With McKay passing on Inhumans, this feature remained dead as a doornail as a part of future plans from Marvel Studios. With this outfit concentrated on launching new Deadpool, Fantastic Four, and Blade movies, there just isn’t any room on the slate of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe releases for a solo Inhumans feature. The disastrous reception that greeted that ABC TV show based on the characters certainly hasn’t helped the reputation of this property.

Even though Vin Diesel was still holding out hope as late as January 2020 for the chance to play Black Bolt in an Inhumans movie, it currently looks like such ambitions are in vain. Fans of these characters will have to settle for rewatching footage of that October 2014 presentation from Marvel Studios. For a fleeting moment, in this event, the possibility of the Inhumans royal family getting their own expensive blockbuster seemed tangible. And unlike that dreadful TV show, it (probably) wouldn’t have involved a bulldog getting run over by a dirtbike.

