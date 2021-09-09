Warner Brothers have revealed a new trailer for their upcoming animated DC movie, Injustice. The trailer opens with Joker kidnapping Lois Lane, an event that will set the rest of the series into motion. Using Scarecrow's fear toxin, Joker is able to trick Superman into killing Lois Lane and their unborn child. This is only a part of Joker's "masterpiece" as a nuclear device in the center of Metropolis is synced to Lois' heartbeat. When she dies, so too does the city that Superman swore to protect.

The rest of the trailer depicts the Man of Steel's slow descent into madness as he makes a new promise: that what happened to Metropolis will never happen again. Batman points out the path that Superman is walking will "throw away everything the Justice League stands for, a sentiment that is reinforced by Superman destroying fighter jets and taking a violent and tyrannical approach to those who oppose him.

Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios. The game's narrative tells of an alternate DC world that revolves around Superman turning into a tyrannical leader after the death of Lois Lane, their unborn child, and Metropolis. The Justice League splinters and a group of heroes led by Batman try to stop the fallen Son of Krypton, eventually needing to take other versions of themselves from a parallel reality to combat High Councilor Kal-El. The game also had a prequel comic called Injustice: Gods Among Us Year 1 by Tom Taylor and will also be part of this adaptation.

The voice cast for the film includes Justin Hartley as as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane & Rama Kushna, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Zach Callison as Damian Wayne and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier. Matt Peters is directing Injustice from a screenplay written by Ernie Altbacker. Jim Kriegis and Rick Morales are Producers and Alyessa Ornelas is Associate Producer with Sam Register acting as Executive Producer.

Injustice will be available on October 19 in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and digital. You can watch the Injustice trailer down below.

Here is the official synopsis for Injustice

Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

