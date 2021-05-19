In a sneak announcement, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed a feature-length animated movie based on the popular Injustice storyline is in the works. You know, the one where Superman becomes evil and tries to kill everyone. No, not that one, the one where Batman leads the resistance against Superman. No, not the "Knightmare" sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the one from the fighting video game.

Though we know next to nothing about the movie, other than a press release for the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, which revealed the special features on the Blu-Ray will come with an advance look into Injustice this summer, we know plenty about the story and what the film can do.

In the video games, Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane and accidentally destroying Metropolis with a nuclear bomb. After that, Superman becomes a tyrant and Batman becomes the leader of the resistance in an effort to end Superman's regime.

The plot, of course, serves as the main inspiration for Zack Snyder's "Knightmare" sequences in Batman V Superman and his cut of Justice League. In the film version, Lois' death at the hands of Darkseid, and Batman's inability to stop it, leave Superman susceptible to the Anti-Life Equation, making him Darkseid's puppet as he takes control of the Earth. In the sequences we see in the films, Batman is once again leading the resistance, even allying himself with villains in order to stop Superman.

Now, it's unlikely we'll get Snyder's Justice League 2 anytime soon to see how this story continues, making the Injustice animated movie the closest we'll get to Snyder's vision for the DC apocalypse.

It is unclear whether Injustice will adapt the story of the video games, or the popular prequel comic series by Tom Taylor, but the possibility of either one is exciting enough for fans. We'll be sure to inform you as we learn more about the Injustice film. In the meantime, you can watch the advanced look at Injustice when the Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two Blu-Ray drops on July 27.

