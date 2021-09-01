Get ready for another fight between the Bat and the Son of Krypton.

Warner Bros. Animation revealed Injustice: Gods Among Us is coming to 4K, Blu-Ray, and digital this October. The animated feature is set to adapt the fan-favorite game developed by Mortal Kombat creators NetherRealm Studios, which was already adapted to a graphic novel by Tom Taylor.

During the events of Injustice: Gods Among Us, the Joker tricks Superman into killing his own family. Driven by guilt and grief, the Man of Steel becomes a ruthless dictator for whom the ends always justify the means. Of course, Batman is not happy with Superman’s new behavior, and it doesn’t take long for the Dark Knight to set up an underground Resistance to take down the Son of Krypton.

Part of the fun of Injustice: Gods Among Us is to see the lines blurred, as former heroes and villains align to each side of the fight. In this futuristic scenario, everyone also has access to special medicine that increases human strength and resistance, allowing anyone to go to a fistfight against supers.

Injustice: Gods Among Us voice cast includes Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Injustice: Gods Among Us will get a sneak peek revealed during the next DC FanDome, set to happen on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The movie will be available on October 19 in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and digital.

All releases of Injustice: Gods Among Us will include the following special features:

Adventures in Storytelling – Injustice: Crisis and Conflict (New Featurette) – The storytellers behind the new Injustice animated film discuss how all the intense drama and unabashed action was brought to life.

DC Universe Movies Flashback: The Death of Superman Reign of the Supermen

From the DC Vault: Justice League – Injustice For All, Part I Justice League – Injustice For All, Part II



