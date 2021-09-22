Warner Bros. Entertainment has just released a red band trailer for their upcoming animated DC movie, Injustice. Rated R for "bloody violence," the new trailer more than lives up to that reputation.

Opening with brief introductions to much of the voice cast, including Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Zach Callison as Damian Wayne, Anson Mount as Batman, Yuri Lowenthal as Shazam, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, and Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, the trailer quickly moves to Batman confronting the Joker (Kevin Pollak) for having murdered Lois.

That confrontation is cut short with the arrival of Superman (Justin Hartley), who offers the joker a truly killer "punchline." Buckets of blood flow as Superman lays waste to anyone who stands in the way of his grief-fueled rage.

Based on the hit Injustice: Gods Among Us video game series, the film pits the Justice League against one another as Superman discards his morals to bend the world to his will.

The games, which were produced by Mortal Kombat maker NetherRealm Studios, found DC heroes and villains fighting one another to the death. That premise proved so popular, it inspired the best-selling prequel comics series, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One, further developing the story that is explored in the new film. Indeed, comics writer Tom Taylor received a "based on the comic by" credit in the film for his contributions to the mythology.

Injustice reteams director Matt Peters and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker, who previously collaborated on 2020's Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, one of the best DC animated movies. DC animation veterans Jim Kriegis and Rick Moralesare are producing along with Ian Rodgers. Alyessa Ornelas is an associate producer with Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register as executive producer.

Injustice will be available on October 19 in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and digital. Check out the new red band trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis for Injustice:

Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad — where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

