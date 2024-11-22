Ink Master tests skill, creativity, and mastery of the craft, but it should not be a test of how well an artist appeases a judge's personal bias. The tattoo competition has had over a decade-long run with many different twists and trials for talented tattoo artists to endure to prove that they have what it takes to be considered an Ink Master. A twist that has been present in multiple seasons of Ink Master is blind judgment. An entire season of blind judgment would present a fresh twist on an old game while preventing the judges' bias from seeping into the competition.

Blind judgment is a twist that usually occurs during one round of an Ink Master season. In this twist, the judges do not know who has tattooed the pieces before them and judge based on the art alone. The contestants cannot persuade the judges, and the bottom performers must prove they have what it takes to stay in the competition. Ink Master has never done an entire season of blind judgment, but it would be a welcome twist for a future installment.

'Ink Master' Judges Can Be Biased

Image via Paramount+

The winner of Ink Master must prove that they have mastered the craft by completing challenges that test their ability to tattoo in any style and on any human canvas while staying calm under pressure. However, as the competition continues and obvious underperformers are eliminated, the game becomes more about who takes the judges' ideas into account or who has done better overall, rather than in the set challenges. Ultimately, Ink Master is about being well-rounded and accurately fulfilling the requirements of each challenge, but this can get muddled by a judge's bias.

Judges occasionally have their own teams and act to an extreme when those teams are evaluated. Sometimes, judges overcompensate and let a talented tattoo artist go home, like in Season 15 when Ryan Ashley overjudged her talented competitor Jenna Kerr. On the other hand, DJ Tambe tends to vote in his team's favor more than any other. Another opportunity for bias occurs during critiques, as the artists have a dialogue with the judges, which often colors the perception of the piece. If an artist does not give a good answer or the answer bothers the judges, biased judgment is a possibility. Bias is human, but in a game where mastery of the art is the end goal, a judge's bias should not be what makes or breaks a talented artist.

Blind Judgment Would Take the Bias out of the Elimination

Joel Madden, the current host of Ink Master, opens the first challenge of Season 16 by saying, “Make sure your tattoo speaks for itself.” Blind judgment would avoid any bias issues that have existed in the past. Judges will not have to overcompensate to save their favorite artists or prove they are unbiased. There is no need for a judge to be overly harsh or to, conversely, sugarcoat any concerns. In the end, the artist's words would also not change a judge's opinion, because the piece would have to speak for itself. Blind judgment would allow the best artists to succeed, which should be the goal of the show.

'Ink Master' Is Known for Twists

Ink Master has pulled out several themed and twist seasons, such as Ink Master: Shop Wars, Ink Master: Battle of the Sexes, and the current season, Ink Master: OGs vs Young Guns. A blind judgment season would be a welcome twist for a new installment that allows for continued creativity. The main issue that blind judgment presents is with bottom-ranked contestants. Sometimes, the judges take a report card to make the final decision, opting to keep someone who has had more consistent work to give leeway to an artist who makes a mistake. However, with a fully blind judgment season of Ink Master, then no safeguards for a mistake would be a rule of the game from the beginning. The audience is watching for the art more than anything else, so a season that relies on the art more than ever before is what Ink Master needs.

Lines, color, composition, and creativity make up a tattoo, and a knowledge of the style and an understanding of skin should make or break an artist in Ink Master. An artist's skill in the challenges is what should determine who stays in the competition and a huge reason why the Paramount series should do an entire blind judgment season. Ink Master has a monopoly on tattoo competitions, presenting the public with some of the most talented artists tattooing today, and a blind judgment season would force the artists to rely on their talent more than ever before.

