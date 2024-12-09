In a season where fresh eyes compete against seasoned artists, who will take the crown for Ink Master Season 16? One stand-out competitor who has defied the odds and deserves to win is Cat Castro. Unfortunately, Castro will have difficulty battling a father and son artist duo against her in the final, but she can handle it. James and Anthony Tex are intense competitors from the OGs team, while Castro is the only remaining contestant from the Young Guns and has fought hard. The story of a father and son is compelling, but so is Cat Castro's story of being a new mother. Despite the odds being against her, Cat Castro should win Ink Master.

Season 16 of Ink Master saw two teams competing against each other. The OGs were more battle-tested, each with over a decade of experience. James Tex, the front-runner, has 26 years of experience, and his son, Anthony Tex, has 13 years. Alternately, the Young Guns were newer artists with an enthusiasm only someone new to the industry could have. Cat Castro became the longest-lasting Young Gun, competing against powerhouses like Pony Lawson, Stephanie Heffron, and James Tex. Lawson and Heffron lost during a blind judgment round in the final five eliminations. With only three artists left, Castro has what it takes to succeed; she just needs to follow through.

Cat Castro Is Fighting for All the Young Guns

Right off the bat, the more experienced artists were better. The Young Guns were the first to present on the first day. Then, the OGs made better versions of the Young Guns' art. The OGs were arrogant about the fact that experience would be a massive benefit. Frequently, the artists would make jabs about how experiences beat everything. The biggest culprit was James Tex. Admittedly, however, as the competition went on, James Tex and the other OGs became humbler after realizing how difficult the competition was. Unfortunately, though, the Young Guns did go out faster, with Castro being the only one left from that team in the final five. Castro pushed through so much to get to the end, and with the odds stacked against her right from the start, she could prove that the Young Guns have what it takes to win Ink Master.

Cat Castro Is a Mother Who Can Compete With the Father-Son Duo

Cat Castro's storyline is inspiring despite not being as prominent as the father-son dynamic. Anthony and James Tex's story of a father and son competing against one another is essential this season. However, Castro has proven her determination. Castro began the show fresh off of maternity leave. The first tattoo put her in the bottom 4, but after that, she only proved her artistry in every challenge. Castro knows she has to beat a family with tattooing in their genes, but is not shying away from the challenge. However, Castro is dealing with more than just tough competition. In Episode 9, Castro broke down about fellow Young Gun Jade Olivia being eliminated and revealed in a confessional that she was suffering from postpartum depression. Castro explained that being away from her baby and missing milestones makes her feel guilty. If Cat Castro wins, then everything will be worth it. Although the artist has an upward battle, everyone likes an underdog.

Ultimately, Cat Castro Is the Only One Who Can Beat the Tex Men

Castro is overall easier to root for. She has beautiful artwork, is up against two incredible competitors, and is fighting for all the other Young Guns who left the competition through elimination or stress. Castro can prove that she has what it takes to be an Ink Master, but she has to beat the Tex family. After her less-than-stellar performance in the first week, Cat Castro has done everything possible to succeed by taking risks and pushing her artistic ability. For the 12-hour finale tattoo, Castro pit Anthony Tex and James Tex against each other by giving them the same challenge, ensuring that any flaws in one tattoo will be apparent next to the other. This move should knock one of the Tex men out of the lead, giving her a greater chance at success. Unfortunately, the Tex pair assigned Castro a difficult style. With the competition down to just Castro and the Tex family, Cat Castro only has to overcome one more challenge.

Against two experienced and talented artists, Cat Castro is the underdog fighting it out for a win. However, she has what it takes to succeed. From consistent art to a touching storyline, Cat Castro is easy to root for. Although the storylines make for good drama, Ink Master is about artistry and skill. Even though the show seems set up for one of the Tex men, Cat Castro deserves to win Ink Master. The finale of Ink Master Season 16 airs on December 11, with Cat Castro, James Tex, and Anthony Tex competing for the title.

