The time has almost come for audiences to tune back to Paramount+ for the return of the tattooing reality competition series, Ink Master. Now heading into its 16th season, the artists have more to prove than ever and the designs are pushing the boundaries of what’s been achieved in the past. Today, Collider is thrilled to invite our readers to take an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, which teases the first of many very intense showdowns between the contestants as they craft their way one tattoo at a time to hold the bragging rights of this season’s Ink Master.

Introducing the selected artists to the latest year of competition is host and musician Joel Madden, who explains that this year it will be a battle between the OGs and Young Guns. With six spots on each team and a total of 16 people at the starting line, the numbers will quickly begin to dwindle as the first heat kicks off with two from each side going home. The fresh faces are up first, given the task of tattooing in one of three styles: American Traditional, Japanese, or New School. After laying out their expectations, the judges set the timer for five hours and let the newbies prove that they deserve their spot inside the studio and alongside the rest of their team.

Along with serving as the primary host, Madden also joins the stacked lineup of judges. Joining him in celebrating some while sending home others are the likes of Season 8 winner Ryan Ashley, LA Ink, and Tattoo Wars alum Nikko Hurtado, and three-time Ink Master winner DJ Tambe.

What Else Is Coming to Paramount+ This Fall?

There’s a lot for Paramount+ subscribers to be excited about as we head into the chillier season with a handful of new offerings arriving on the platform. Along with Season 16 of Ink Master, audiences can prepare to tune in for Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, the fifth and final season of the beloved animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Season 2 of Zoe Saldaña’s high-octane series Lioness. New shows aside, if you’re in the mood for something spooky to properly celebrate the scariest time of the year, the streamer also has you covered. Right now, Paramount+ users can check out classics like Rosemary’s Baby and its recently released prequel, Apartment 7A, while the two latest installments in the Scream franchise can also be in the queue for your next movie night.

Check out the exclusive teaser for Season 16 of Ink Master above and tune in for the new season when the debut episode arrives on October 23.

Ink Master Tattoo artists from across the nation compete in a series of intense challenges to prove their skills and creativity. Under the scrutiny of expert judges, they must deliver exceptional tattoos while navigating high-pressure situations, aiming to earn the title of Ink Master.

Release Date January 17, 2012 Cast Dave Navarro Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Prime Video Expand

