It may be cliché to say, but that doesn't mean it isn't true: nothing is scarier than real life. Despite this, not many reality shows try to embrace the horrific possibilities of the genre; while some attempt to scare their cast, this is often done in either an extremely goofy way to make viewers laugh or so unbelievably that not even the stars believe it. There is one type of reality television, though, that is utterly terrifying in both the content and what it says about the medium, a kind of program that Inner Demons portrays eerily well.

Directed by Seth Grossman, the film follows a camera crew filming a teenage drug addict for a reality show, a setup that genre fans will recognize from the many real-world programs where each episode follows a new person struggling with substance abuse. The movie's creepy tone persists throughout before ramping up into pure horror as the crew discovers the girl's "inner demons" are shockingly literal, yet that isn't even the scariest part of this premise. It's how the plot spotlights the way series like this sensationalize the genuine pain of real people while denying not only genuine help, but the chance to tell their actual story that should truly unnerve viewers. Because while its supernatural elements push the film into terror, the horrific aspects of this sort of show are far too real today — and it's up to reality watchers to put a stop to it.

It’s Hard To Face Your ‘Inner Demons’

Image via Schorr Pictures

There aren’t many found footage films that use reality television as a framing narrative, with even fewer taking the particularly unsettling approach that Inner Demons does. A satire on shows like Intervention where each episode follows a drug-addicted person being confronted with their issues, the film focuses on a camera crew for the titular show and the focus of their new episode, Carson (Lara Vosburgh). The early portrayals of her issues are shockingly realistic; seeing the once meek teen go from struggling in school to injecting drugs and lashing out at those around her is startlingly reminiscent of the real ways drugs can tear apart someone's life. The crew eventually discovers that Carson was doing drugs to ward off a demon that had possessed her, with their attempts to help her being met with jarring reaactions, as she does things like slamming people into walls and breaking them apart by telling their darkest secrets. Yet through all of this fear, the film spotlights what is truly scary about setups like this: the way that people like Carson are so often being used by every single person involved.

Reality television is a controversial genre, as while so many series portray real stories of personal triumph, the medium is marred with other shows that use people’s pain — and even exacerbate their hardships — for ratings. It’s revealed that Carson was bullied by her supposed friends and, behind the kind demeanors they showed to the camera, abused by her parents, with the camera crew unknowingly excusing these people of guilt by spotlighting their versions of the story while discrediting Carson's. The movie uses this to call out the phoniness of similar shows; while proclaiming a mission of genuine care, so often they only focus on the most "sensational" aspect of a person's addiction and the pain it causes them and those around them.

Whether unknowingly or otherwise, they craft a narrative that tells such a small part of the story, while often prioritizing others’ words over those of the actual person struggling, with things like confessionals or scandalous scenes of drug use taking precedence over what they're actually trying to communicate. It’s a struggle that Carson sadly experiences before finally being listened to, with the last few minutes finally offering her the safety she'd been seeking before ripping it away in a devastating act of violence. It's a final ironic jab that reminds viewers that while most shows try to wrap up their episodes with a happy ending, no problem as serious as drug addiction could possibly be solved in one episode — but, come on, that version of the truth doesn't make good television.

Our 'Inner Demons' Live on TV