There is no name bigger in ‘80s sci-fi fantasy films than Steven Spielberg. Though not every one of his productions from Amblin Entertainment had the cultural impact of Gremlins, The Goonies, and Back to the Future, they endured the test of time thanks to their popularity in the home video market. Spielberg’s production of director Joe Dante’s 1987 sci-fi adventure comedy Innerspace falls right into that category.

Innerspace is an underrated gem of the decade that Spielberg helped to define. With the concept of miniaturizing a pilot to venture into a human body, it blended elements of comedy, the spy thriller genre, and influences from the ‘60s classic Fantastic Voyage. Though not a success at the box office, the film is best remembered not only for its dazzling special effects by Industrial Light and Magic but also for the buddy chemistry of its stars, Martin Short and Dennis Quaid.

‘Innerspace’ Won an Oscar for Its Visual Effects

Image via Warner Bros.

Navy pilot Tuck Pendleton (Quaid) gets assigned to a top-secret project involving a high-tech pod shrinking into microscopic size. Before the pod can be injected into a test rabbit, however, a criminal enterprise led by Victor Scrimshaw (Kevin McCarthy) storms the lab and pursues the project scientist (John Hora, Dante’s longtime cinematographer) in possession of the shrunken pod inside a syringe.

Before he’s killed, the scientist injects the pod into meek hypochondriac Jack Putter (Short), who Tuck can communicate with by attaching a device to his inner ear. Tuck has a limited amount of oxygen to survive inside Jack. With help from Tuck’s reporter ex-girlfriend Lydia (Meg Ryan), Jack must retrieve stolen chips containing the miniaturization project plans from Scrimshaw and eject Tuck from his system before it’s too late.

Even as Innerspace is driven by Dante’s Looney Tunes-level energy in the performances, the practical effects of the miniature pod flowing through Short’s body were a sight to behold in 1987. This was at a turning point in cinema after Star Wars practically pushed special effects to their limit and before The Abyss changed the game with CGI. Innerspace’s visual effects were so breathtaking that it won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Its biggest highlight is the battle scene between Quaid’s pod and Commando’s Vernon Wells in a similar robotic mechanism before he suffocates Short from within. The combination of the miniature ships and Star Wars-like imagery in the body sets gave it the feel of an ‘80s space battle arcade game.

‘Innerspace’ Is a Classic Buddy Action Comedy