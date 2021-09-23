"If having bad taste in music was a crime, every Parrot Head in the world would be on the gang list."

Strike Back Studios has just released the trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary, The United States of Insanity. Following the infamous rap group Insane Clown Posse, the film chronicles the unlikely First Amendment battle that played out after the group and its fans were classified as a gang organization by the FBI.

The trailer lays out the stakes in no uncertain terms. "If the government can target a group of people based on their musical tastes, they can target a group of people based on any reason at all," explains Michael Steinberg, the legal director of the ACLU of Michigan, who filed suit with the group against the FBI in 2014. Directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez, the documentarians behind 2012's acclaimed Burn, the film examines the fallout of the FBI's classification, and the legal battle it kicked off.

"Our goal is to put the audience through our own paces of discovery during the seven years we filmed with ICP, their fans, their lawyers, and the government agencies pursuing them," said Putnam. "ICP's extensive archive of music videos, home movies, documentaries and feature films are layered throughout our movie as well, helping us paint a unique story of how two high school dropouts achieved their own American dream while bringing people along for the ride during the seven years we’ve been filming ICP and their fans as they fight for their lives against the FBI."

Image via Strike Back Studios

RELATED: The 25 Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

"Having grown up less than an hour south of ICP’s hometown of Detroit in the 90s, I witnessed first-hand their rise to fame and influence," explained Noor Ahmed, President of Strike Back Studios, who will distribute the film. "I’m proud to be a part of the fight against any group’s persecution by law enforcement." Putnam and Sanchez also produced the film through their company TBVE Films and with Public House Films in association with Hideout Pictures and Realization Films.

The United States of Insanity will premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 28, followed by a nationwide release October 26. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

“The World’s Most Hated Band,” notorious rappers Insane Clown Posse, find themselves as unwitting warriors for the First Amendment after they and their one million die-hard fans (called Juggalos) are labeled a gang by the FBI. With the help of the ACLU, the band fights to uncover the reasons behind the designation and get removed from the gang list as their fans begin to losing their jobs, have their children put into protective custody, and face jail time — all because of their musical tastes.

KEEP READING: How 'Framing Britney Spears' Frames the Insidiousness of Sexism With Startling Clarity

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix Resurrections' Theories We Think Could Be True Based on That Wild Trailer Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony.

Read Next