‘Insecure’ Levels Up with Season 4 Teaser Trailer & Premiere Date Announcement

It’s about darn time! Issa Rae‘s outstanding HBO breakout Insecure is finally returning for Season 4 and HBO just debuted the first teaser trailer and the official release date information. Insecure‘s third season wrapped up back in September 2018, but the long wait for more love, loss, and life consequences through Rae’s signature wit and style is almost over. And this year, it’s all about leveling up.

Rae joined her co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis and writer/director/EP Prentice Penny at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, where they debuted the new trailer and discussed the new season. “This season is about our characters leveling up, entering that next stage of their life,” Rae said. Prentice added that the characters will be asking themselves if their relationships are in their lives for “a reason or a season”.

Rae also addressed her sly Oscar commentary during the nominations. “John Cho and I were told to banter for five seconds so that was my banter,” Rae said. “I didn’t lie. I said congratulations and there were men there.”

Asked to further expand on her thoughts regarding the Academy’s lack of recognition for female directors, Rae succinctly added, “The Academy needs to do better… I just don’t want to get too worked up about it. It is what it is at this point. It’s annoying.”

Insecure Season 4 returns to HBO on Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c. Get a peek in the new teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official Insecure Season 4 synopsis from HBO: