It's time to say goodbye to HBO's Insecure. The Emmy-winning comedy series stars Issa Rae as a fictionalized version of herself named Issa Dee and in the trailer we see her having a pep-talk with a younger version of herself in the mirror. The whole series has been about "glowin' up and 'growin' up" and it doesn't seem like that's going to stop in its finale season. All of our favorite characters are back to evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them into this next phase of their lives. The final season of Insecure premieres October 24 on HBO Max.

The trailer follows a similar pattern to the first trailer HBO released earlier this month, with Issa and her friends having emotional moments intermixed with hilarious encounters. One of the subplots featured in the new trailer includes Issa and Molly visiting their alma mater, Stanford University, which brings with it all the expected insecurities.

The final season will be ten episodes long, with weekly debuts on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. In addition to Rae, the fifth season stars series regulars Yvonne Orji as Molly, Jay Ellis as Lawrence, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany, and Courtney Taylor as Sequoia. Insecure was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, with Rae executive producing alongside Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis.

Insecure began in 2016 and quickly garnered a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. Last year the series received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Issa Rae was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

The trailer features Saweetie performing the song "Get It Girl" which is from the forthcoming Insecure soundtrack. The final season of Insecure premieres October 24 on HBO Max. Check out what's in store with the trailer below:

