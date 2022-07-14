After a successful five-season run of Insecure, creator and actor Issa Rae will be back to our screens with Rap Sh!t which follows Shawna and Mia, two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. However, in a recent interview with ET, Rae teased she’s “ruminating” about the much-anticipated Insecure spin-off.

HBO’s hit comedy series Insecure followed Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate career and relationship experiences. The series unpacked the story of the Black female experience from their perspective and garnered much acclaim. In its fourth season, the series garnered eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Further, Rae received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her performance.

Speaking about the spin-off Rae said that she was taking her time to let people "miss the show." Further adding, "I'm thinking about it, I've been ruminating for a while now and I haven't sat down to put pen to paper." However, the actor also cautioned fans against getting their hopes up. She said, "I just want to make sure it's right as opposed to just doing it, so I'm thinking about it, but nothing set in stone yet."

The murmurs of a possible spin-off began soon after Season 5 ended. At the time Rae told ET, "There's a chance for everything." Adding, "I never want to overstay my welcome,” citing examples like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Six Feet Under as the benchmark for shows that left fans wanting more she explained, “There were good endings and they left me satisfied and you know, I wanted more of them and I missed them, but I was just like, 'Oh, I'm glad it went out like that.'"

Along with starring in Rap Sh!t, Rae also wrote the premiere episode and serves as executive producer with Syreeta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner. The duo also co-wrote the finale episode. Speaking of the show Rae previously said in an official statement, "I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there's such an abundance, and it doesn't feel like they're all in competition with each other."

Rap Sh!t premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 21. Check out the official trailer below: