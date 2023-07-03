The era of “streaming wars” as we know it is coming to an end. After canceled originals got saved by different platforms, the armistice continues as HBO hit comedy series Insecure debuts all its five seasons on Netflix. The announcement was made by Netflix itself, which celebrated the arrival of the series on Twitter with images from series' star Issa Rae (Barbie).

The surprising move was first announced last month, with corporate heads at Warner Bros. Discovery deciding to license their own content to other streaming platforms. Although official statements breaking down the decision haven’t been released, it’s pretty safe to assume that this is one of the strategies to make HBO content profitable outside Max and ultimately increase revenue.

More HBO Titles Will Land on Netflix

Insecure is just the first HBO title that lands on Netflix. The streaming giant is set to welcome landmark titles such as Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers to its catalog. Risqué vampire series True Blood is also getting added to the Netflix catalog outside the U.S. The change is just the latest of a series that took place since David Zaslav became CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. After HBO Max and Discovery+ merged into one streaming platform, several titles got removed from the catalog, and acclaimed series like Westworld were removed but then popped up on other streaming platforms like Roku and Tubi.

RELATED: 'Insecure': Why Issa's Journey Is One of Television's Most Dynamic Character Arcs

Even though this makes it seem like the end is near for Max, it’s just the result of Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to focus on cinema tent pole titles and have no attachment to its original series – unless it’s a title that has the potential to rake in thousands of subscribers like the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Insecure ran for five seasons on HBO and became widely popular not only because of its comedic and dramatic storylines, but also because it is considered one of the series that best represents millennial culture and behavior. The show helped popularize the concept of “slow adulting,” in which, different from past generations, we only really start acting and feeling like adults by our late 20s or early 30s. Created by Rae herself and Larry Wilmore (Grown-ish), Insecure was nominated at the Emmys, Critics’ Choice, BET Awards and several other prestige awards throughout its run.

You can now stream all episodes from Insecure on Netflix.

Check out a trailer for the series below: