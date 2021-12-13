HBO released today the trailer for Insecure: The End, a documentary that follows the making of and cultural impact of the series Insecure. The documentary arrives just as the series reaches its finale, after five successful seasons where the cast and crew got to discuss the awkward experiences of the contemporary Black woman.

In 2011, Issa Rae created and starred in the web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, a short-lived project that lasted for two seasons and brought to life the funny and dramatic day-to-day situations a Black woman must face in America. Due to the web series’ success, HBO decided to adapt it into a series. Born from this desire, Insecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, with Rae co-starring with Yvonne Orji.

Insecure ran for five critically acclaimed seasons, with nominations to some of the most significant awards in the industry, including the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Television Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Awards. The last season of Insecure will wrap up this weekend, which led HBO to announce the Insecure: The End documentary. Besides revealing what happened behind the scenes of the show’s final season’s production, the documentary invites the cast and crew to talk about their experience working on Insecure and reflect on how the series will still echo in American culture long after it has ended.

Insecure: The End features interviews with Rae, Orji, and other cast members, such as Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore. The series showrunner, Prentice Penny, is also seen in the trailer, talking about the emotional experience of overseeing Insecure’s production.

Speaking with Collider about the finale, Penny said that although the series is ending, the characters’ lives go on, and that’s the kind of energy the writers’ room tried to bring to the show’s last episode. In Penny’s words:

“We had actually written one or two different finales. They just didn't really feel right. One of our writers, Amy Aniobi, was like, look, these characters’ lives aren't ending. It's just, we're not going to follow them anymore. If we were writing season six, what would be interesting starting places for them? That really freed us up to say, well, what would be interesting starting places for all of these characters in some way? Then we just wrote to that and said, well this would be the things. What would we want to be starting these people with? That's where we ended them.”

Insecure: The End will debut on HBO Max on Sunday, December 26, before premiering on HBO the next day, Monday, December 27, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series finale of Insecure will debut Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the Insecure: The End trailer below.

