Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 is finally coming on Paramount+, the actor-comedian revealed on Instagram. The fan-favorite sketch comedy is making a return after a six-year hiatus. Announcing the return Schumer wrote in a note, “I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges. It’s better than ever. Well, not as good as season three. But close.” The first two episodes of the fifth season will premiere together in October and the next three will be released weekly. Schumer promised fans that the series isn’t “holding anything back.” Further quipping, “You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled.”

Back in 2016, Schumer the creator, writer, director, producer, and face of the comedy series pulled the plug on the fifth season after it was greenlit, for the “foreseeable future,” to focus on her touring, and other projects. However, she was contractually obligated to do a Season 5, so when Paramount decided to launch its own streaming service, they approached the comedian with hopes and an idea of five-part series. Schumer was willing to revive the show by that time and quickly recruited several members of the show’s original staff to join her. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter she revealed that she feels like she needs the show, “Because I have these very specific things that I want to express and also [I want to] make something funny.”

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning sketch comedy series touched upon several subjects from typically-taboo topics to lampooning the idea of celebrity lifestyles. In the course of 4 seasons Inside Amy Schumer saw some unforgettable celebrity appearances from stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Selena Gomez, Tina Fey, Steve Buscemi, Liam Neeson, and Laura Linney. However, this time around Schumer plans to be more sensitive about her jokes. She revealed that she has been “educating” herself about the effects of her jokes on the audience, stating, “seeing the harm in joking around about things that are harmful and taking more responsibility and having it not just be about trying to sneak into this boys’ club."

Image via Comedy Central

RELATED: Best ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Sketches, From "I'm So Bad" to "Sauced"

Since Season 4's last episode, Schumer has been busy with several projects. She wrote, directed and starred in Hulu’s Life & Beth, helmed an eight-episode cooking show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook for Food Network, and released the documentary series Expecting Amy, as well as starring in several movies.

Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 will drop on Paramount+ starting October 20. Meanwhile, you can check out Schumer’s announcement and a glimpse of the sketch comedy below: