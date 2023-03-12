There's no escape for Willem Dafoe in a new official clip from Inside, available to the public thanks to Letterboxd. The actor can be seen talking to a pigeon in the video, begging it to deliver a message that could free him from his current predicament. Vasilis Katsoupis directed the movie, after helming the 2016 film My Friend Larry Gus. The filmmaker also took on scripting duties for both of his projects, which focus on the mind of their respesctive protagonists in favor of more linear story elements. Katsoupis enjoys giving the audience a chance to hear every thought from his charcters' heads through visual language instead of narration.

Inside follows the journey of Nemo, an art thief who is sent on a mission by a contractor who wants to retrieve a valuable piece. While everything seems to be going according to plan at first, the assignment takes a dark turn when the facility's alarms are activated, and the room is sealed behind thick glass and concrete. When the mission is compromised, Nemo is abandoned by his team from the outside, leaving him trap with what he was supposed to steal. Since the storage room is used for safekeeping more than exhibition, it is unknown when anyone will be back to open the doors.

The movie is a character piece, taking its time to explore Nemo's slow descent into madness throughout the time he is locked within the art facility, highlighted by Dafoe's gripping performance as the thief who regrets taking on the mission. Inside premiered at this year's edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, where critics got to see Katsoupis' drama for the first time. The title was just one of the many movies that were present at the event, which served as the premiere for titles such as The Adults and She Came to Me.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: New 'Inside' Poster Shows Willem Dafoe Slowly Losing His Mind

Dafoe Is Turning Into a Vampire

During a recent interview with Collider, Dafoe talked about one of his next performances, the iconic vampire Nosferatu in Robert Eggers' reimagining of the legendary 1922 film. When asked about his experience of joining the project, Dafoe mentioned that he "love(s) working with Robert Eggers. I had a wonderful time. I saw The Witch, and I liked it so much. I arranged a meeting with him. We liked each other. Then I did The Lighthouse, which was a fantastic experience, and I think it's a very good movie. Then I did a little part in The Northman, which I really enjoyed, and now I get to do this. So I'm just happy to be back with him."

You can check out the new clip for Inside below, before the film arrives in theatres on March 17th: