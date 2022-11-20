Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.

Created by former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, Inside Job first premiered on Netflix on October 22, 2021. The series has garnered positive reviews thanks to its animation style, cheeky social commentary, and hilarious voice acting. Inside Job Part 2 was released on November 18, 2022. Whether you're excitedly binging Part 2 or still getting into the show, here’s a cast and character guide for Inside Job so you know who's who.

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Lizzy Caplan plays Reagan Ridley, Cognito Inc.’s finest robotics engineer who’s equal parts genius and awkward. As the company's head inventor, Lizzy believes that the world needs to be improved. The daughter of Rand Ridley, she didn’t have the happiest childhood due to her father’s antics, which probably explains her lack of social skills. But don’t underestimate her just yet. At the beginning of the series, Lizzy has a rough time trying to connect with her eccentric co-workers, and there are moments when her cynicism wounds the people around her. But throughout the series, Lizzy is shown to display more human emotions and starts to show her caring side, especially to Brett.

Caplan’s debut performance was on the late ‘90s hits Freaks and Geeks, but she eventually gained worldwide recognition for playing the iconic misanthrope goth Janis Ian in Mean Girls.

Christian Slater as Randall "Rand" Ridley

Christian Slater plays Randall “Rand” Ridley, father of Reagan Ridley and former CEO and co-founder of Cognito Inc. Rand’s extensive period with the company ended when he got fired for almost revealing the Deep State to the public and attempting to blow up the sun into pieces to prevent skin cancer. Living together with his daughter, Rand spends his days as a paranoid alcoholic while plotting a revenge scheme against the people who kicked him out of Cognito Inc. Just like Reagan, Rand’s intelligence and mechanical aptitude are not to be messed with, but his egotism, narcissism, and unhealthy drinking habits overshadow his genius brain most of the time.

Slater first got his big acting role in The Legend of Billie Jean and went on to star in the black comedy Heathers as the charismatic bad boy Jason “J.D.” Dean.

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Clark Duke plays Brett Hand, a former fratboy hailing from Washington, D.C. turned co-team leader at Cognito, Inc. Ironically enough, Clark neither has the brains nor competence to become a leader, and the only reason why Cognito Inc. hired (and microchipped) him is that the company needs someone to mellow out Reagan’s intense anger issues and social difficulties. He’s the ultimate yes-man, mainly because he wants people to like him and craves validation from others. Born into a family of nobles, Clark has always been overshadowed by his much more successful and superior older siblings. His parents’ neglect shaped him into a needy person, which pretty much explains why he’s so intent on being praised by his colleagues. But Brett does have does qualities. Unlike Reagan, he puts on a positive attitude and is constantly offering emotional advice to his coworkers (although he's rarely listened to).

Duke is best known for his work in movies like Kick-Ass and Hot Tub Time Machine. He’s also appeared as Clark Green in the TV show The Office.

Related:'Inside Job': Christian Slater and Lizzy Caplan on Playing an Animated Father and Daughter Caught Up In Wild Conspiracies

Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough

Andy Daly plays J.R. Scheimpough, Cognito Inc.’s CEO of 40 years who was appointed after Rand got fired from his position. Not much is known about his past, but we do know he’s done a lot of work with Rand way back during the company’s humble beginnings. An up-to-no-good schemer who’s crafty with his words, J.R. conducted dubious activities during his time as CEO, from holding meetings with members of the Illuminati and lying to the Shadow Board. But when the company found out he embezzled Cognito Inc.’s pension fund to buy a volcano island lair, J.R. is stripped of his CEO title and is incarcerated in Shadow Prison X.

Daly has his roots in the Comedy Central series Review, and had a supporting role as Terrance Cutler in HBO’s Eastbound & Down. His projects also include Modern Family, Silicon Valley, and Bob’s Burgers.

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

John DiMaggio plays Glenn Dolphman, a human-dolphin hybrid creature and one of Cognito Inc.’s most important employees. Once involved in the United States military as a service member, Glenn is now in charge of the company’s weapons and arsenal. Glenn is no stranger to the world of war, having served in the Kosovo War, Vietnam War, and the Second Gulf War. His patriotism and love for the United States of America is a running theme in the show, but he can be a hypocrite at times, criticizing other half-human half-animal creatures even though Glenn himself is a hybrid.

John is a prominent voice actor whose roles include the iconic Jake the Dog on Adventure Time, Dr. Drakken on Kim Possible, and Fu Dog on American Dragon.

Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre Lee

Bobby Lee plays Dr. Andre Lee, a talented biochemist at Cognito Inc. whose experiments don’t shy away from unusual and high-risk narcotics. Because of his line of work, Andre develops an addiction to the drugs he creates, which he claims helps steer him away from his disorders and gives him a sense of calmness. Little is known about Andre before his employment at the company, apart from the fact that he enrolled in medical school momentarily. Despite his lack of medical expertise, Andre was once entrusted to perform surgery on Glenn Dolphman, turning him into the dolphin-human hybrid he is today.

Lee is a stand-up comedian and former cast member on Mad TV for almost a decade. He made an appearance in the sitcom Splitting Up Together and had a guest role as Dr. Kang on Reservation Dogs.

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Brett Gelman plays Magic Myc, a psychic and dry-wit mushroom-like creature complete with sic blue tentacles that allows him to move and grab stuff (fun fact: the blood from his tentacles works well as a simulating drug). Myc can read peoples’ minds, and the spores dispersed by his species are the sole reason why ancient apes can develop human intelligence. Gelman gained attention for starring as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things and Martin on Fleabag.

Tisha Campbell as Gigi

Tisha Campbell plays Gigi, the company’s fast-talking public relations officer, better known by her much cooler title, the Head of Media Manipulation and Subliminal Messages. She’s addicted to office gossip and can be seen flirting with Brett. Campbell has her career origins in the world of musicals and has been in a range of projects, from Little Shop of Horrors to the comedy-drama Rags to Riches.