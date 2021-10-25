The new Netflix animated series Inside Job, created by Shion Takeuchi, features one of the wilder premises yet in this genre, focusing on Cognito, Inc, the secret corporation which is actually responsible for all the wild conspiracy theories you never thought were real — but have turned out to be more true than you'd ever dream.

The series' outstanding voice cast is built around Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater, who play daughter and father Reagan and Rand, whose sometimes combative relationship is just one of the many things the ambitious Reagan is trying to juggle as she aims to rise in the ranks at Cognito, Inc. Via Zoom, the pair explained how they approached their characters, what surprised them the most about each others' performances, and what their favorite conspiracy theories happen to be.

Collider: So I'd like to start off by asking what was your entry point into the show? Like, what was the sales pitch?

LIZZY CAPLAN: For me it was just a script that I read, that I dug and then I spoke to Shion [Takeuchi] and I really dug her. It's like the least exciting story of all time, but that's what it was.

CHRISTIAN SLATER: Mine too. I read the script. I liked the character a lot. I love doing animation. I mean, I've done some things for Rick and Morty and Archer and different shows like that. Animation is a world that I love to participate in, and so this seemed like another great opportunity to lend my voice to a funny and crazy character.

Image via Netflix

For you, Lizzie, what was key to finding the character?

CAPLAN: I didn't realize we were going to have as much time as we ended up having to find the character. It's a combination of, I guess, how long it usually takes combined with some fun COVID things. Right. But yeah, it took me a while. I would be very curious to know how much of the finished product of the first episode was from my first recording and how much of it was sort of redone throughout. Because when I watched it, it felt a lot better than it felt in the first recording. It actually, it worked. So, yeah. I feel like it was a very steep learning curve for me and I am walking out with a lot of respect for people who do this, and primarily do this and do it as well as this as they do, because it is a skill set that I definitely thought I just had. And I learned very quickly like, oh no I don't have it. And I'm going to have to work really hard to make this a success.

SLATER: Yeah, you did a great job.

CAPLAN: Thanks bro.

I mean, it's easy just to watch something and take for granted, "Oh, you can just do that evil laugh over and over again. That's not going to hurt your voice at all."

CAPLAN: Yeah. Yeah. Everything hurts your voice. Apparently.

SLATER: You have to use your diaphragm or whatever. You got to drink a lot of tea also, tea is nice.

CAPLAN: Yeah, throat coat.

SLATER: Throat coat is very good.

Image via Netflix

I'm guessing that everything was recorded individually. Did you guys have an opportunity to talk together at all about how you wanted to approach the dynamic between your characters?

CAPLAN: We just met.

SLATER: This is our first meeting. You're seeing it right now.

Excellent. So what surprised you the most about each other's performances when you saw them?

SLATER: Well, how much I adored Lizzie's character. You go in and record these shows and most of the time I'm working with a PA or somebody like that, who's just reading the other lines and look, they were good of course. But when you see like real actors come in and, and create such a wonderful character, it was great to be able to see that. And it was interesting to see how seamless it was, how we really did bounce back and forth off of each other quite well. So I think they did a great job.

CAPLAN: I completely agree. And yes, seeing their relationship in the finished episodes, there's a sweetness to it that maybe I didn't anticipate as much. I love their relationship and I heard like snippets of Christian, maybe leading me into lines. That was a rare treat to get that and it immediately made it feel like a real scene and a real relationship. And then seeing it all put together, really, it worked. Hallelujah.

SLATER: It's nice with these characters as crazy as they are. And as much distance as there is between them I think what comes across is that there is actually a genuine love between the two of them as weirdly expressed as it is in this story.

I mean, when you're playing characters who are technically part of an evil conspiracy, what's like the process of making sure that they stay human?

CAPLAN: Well, I think that's why the show's well written and that's what these characters are all grappling with. The fact that they're human, even though they're doing these things to other humans, that you almost have to separate yourself from your own humanity to work for the shadow government. And yet they are struggling with... Reagan certainly is, maybe not Myk the mushroom, but we have enough characters in this that, there's a push and a pull within Reagan about this.

She's ambitious. She wants to rise in the ranks of this company. She believes in everything the company is doing, or she's signed on to, she believes in what she's signed on for, and yet she really does want the world to be a better place. And she herself wants to be a better person. And so, I don't know, even though this is such a fantastical premise, I don't know what's more relatable or human or likable than that internal struggle.

Image via Netflix

SLATER: And there also are interesting... The timing of this particular show, I find it to be extraordinary and certainly every show comes with its element of risk, but with this, the timing and talking about the Deep State and the Illuminati and all these conspiracy theories, I mean it's certainly, what's been going on to a certain degree in the world that we're living in. So this is just the crazy, absolutely zany example of what that could actually look like. And people will believe a lot of these theories and think that Rand and Reagan actually might exist in this world.

CAPLAN: I look forward to that conspiracy theory. Yeah. We're throwing it way back to when conspiracy theories were fun and reserved for the real kooks instead of half the country.

SLATER: Yeah. The show started out as a fantasy and it's become realer and realer as we've moved along.

CAPLAN: It's a documentary now.

SLATER: Yeah.

So do you have, from the show, a favorite conspiracy theory that was included?

CAPLAN: My answer to this question is the lizard people — just because that one is a classic and yet it, it still has legs today. I believe a lot of people think that is Hillary Clinton a lizard person? I think she's got like some lizard to her. That's classic.

SLATER: Yeah. I enjoy that one as well. I enjoy Myk the magic mushroom. I think he's a great character. I think at some point it'd be nice to see Rand and Elvis together. Having a nice tea somewhere. That's a fun conspiracy, that Elvis is still alive somewhere. I've always liked that one.

Inside Job is streaming now on Netflix.

