Shion Takeuchi and her team deserve better. Netflix has axed animated series Inside Job, even though it had been renewed for a second season. The series only aired 18 episodes, despite the comedy’s original 20-episode order. It’s a hard truth facing many series on Netflix and animated programs in general, especially in the case of this workplace series about deep state employees trying to run the world without accidentally burning it down. The mix of sardonic humor about current events mixed with deeply personal character drama makes Inside Job a conspiracy board worth falling into.

What's 'Inside Job' About?

Overworked genius Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) and naive yes-man Brett Hand (Clark Duke) serve as the guides to the vast web of the deep state running the world known as Cognito, Inc. They lead a team including a former soldier who had a surgery to become part dolphin (John DiMaggio), a communications expert who runs state-run mind control and Fox-News-esque media (Tisha Campbell), a scientist without a degree making concoctions to alter brains and is also a drug addict (Bobby Lee), and a sentient mushroom whose, er, semen produces mind-erasing serums (Brett Gelman). They could very easily form an opposite attracts friendship with little effort, but the pair’s chemistry and connections go beyond the superficial humor.

Yes, they have some hilarious moments together involving Bud Light Limeritas and shouting “daddy issues, yaya!” on the moon. The reason they connect after Reagan dismisses this generic, milquetoast white man: shared anxiety. Brett reveals that he only got the job because “my face is so generic, it cannot be traced by satellites. I’m just a nobody just like my dad always said.” Reagan hears that sitting next to her alcoholic, narcissistic, paranoid father, Rand (Christian Slater). She finally stops looking past Brett and starts acknowledging his strengths — like his motivational speech that helps save the world from a homicidal robot President (Chris Diamantopoulos).

And that’s just the tip of the pyramid regarding the main crew’s personal drama — particularly the toll of work on the cast. Reagan has literally been bred to take over the world with Rand erasing memories of her first friend to accelerate her growth. It was rock bottom after learning about a childhood in which her father made a giant robotic bear to hug her, and he made her kill her ninja turtles after she accidentally gave them cancer. Remarkably, that bear understood Reagan pretty well, albeit with a painful love: the bear was programmed to make Reagan happy and saw that Cognito hurt her, so the Bear decided to take down Cognito and kill Rand. These revelations made Reagan angry, but even with new questions posed she still sides with her career. She was always invested in science; Rand taking over her life never changed that. Not to mention she still feels like her work is worth sacrificing herself. Rather, it isn’t until she meets someone outside Cognito that she starts to ask those questions — well, outside of her shadow government.

Relationship and Familial Drama Ensues

Her relationship with Ron (Adam Scott) is solid if somewhat rushed — again, Netflix removed two episodes from its 20-episode order that could have helped that. But the most fascinating aspect of it is how it ends. Ron is traumatized by his work erasing people’s minds. Reagan is worried that him leaving the shadow government would end their relationship. She works so hard to try and convince him Cognito is better - only to see infighting, people accidentally liking him in hordes because of drugs, and baby organ labs, all ending with Ron having to erase everyone’s memories. That coincides with Rand’s failed attempts to win back Reagan’s mom, Tamiko (Suzy Nakamura) through simulations and the Robot President acting as a stand-in (yes, the robot becomes a valued member of the team). Tamiko storms off saying that anyone who works at Cognito either “starts insane or goes insane.” Reagan tries to make light of that — “They made it work for 35 years” — before Ron leaves. And Ron’s points about their work being the problem finally start to sink in.

The family drama is pushed again when Rand starts messing with the fabric of time with “project reboot," a machine he made in college to create time travel but just slightly changes timelines. Only small shifts for one change — like making Kazaam with Shaq into Shazam with Sinbad, but becoming more drastic, like the Soviets winning the Cold War. All while Reagan awaits a text response from Ron. The changes in timelines lead the team to ditch their world-saving mission to enjoy their new lives — except for Brett. Reagan herself frees him to let him be happy. It shows a kindness not seen by Reagan throughout the series and an acknowledgment that her job is exhausting. Reagan at first thinks it’s a way for Rand to stay on top of Cognito, but it’s actually a way for Rand to find a timeline where his family comes back. He was willing to sacrifice the entire world just to get his family back — without putting in the emotional work to do so. Reagan tells him pressing a button won’t fix a relationship, relating both to Rand and her. Brett returns to save the day and Rand goes to shadow prison for almost destroying the world. Their friendship saves the world.

In the end, Ron does get back with a request — run away to a small town in Wisconsin, erase their memories so that the shadow government can never find them, and live happily ever after. Brett almost convinces her to stay, but seeing the pills around her office and her injuries, he lets her go. That same day, Reagan gets her big promotion to run the world how she sees fit. She tries running a simulation to see if she and Ron can be happy working together but, as Tamiko and Ron predicted, every scenario where they work together ends in misery. She then comes to a conclusion: the perfect timeline for Ron is one where he goes to Appleton, Wisconsin…alone.

Reagan is so close to finding true happiness away from Cognito, but she feels a need to make more sacrifices to make the universe in-sync first. Ron told Reagan that you can never fix the world, someone will always mess it up, let's be happy. Reagan felt that there was still a chance to save it with the right people, and she felt that meant her staying. Of course, the higher robes play into her ego a bit, stoking her intelligence of a person who looks like her forming the first, caveman secret society. But she does believe in a path forward with a person leading who can make hard choices and, unfortunately, that's her. She makes this decision with pain and calls Ron "brave" for making a change to find his happiness; she just feels she needs to "find hers later" and save the world.

The Complexities of Conspiracies and Human Emotion

Inside Job toggles a difficult line playing with conspiracies and human emotions. There is a lot of cynical humor about how messed up the world is. For example, Reagan compares her dad’s globally damaging midlife crisis to Elon Musk's in the first episode, and it makes too much sense. That, along with humanity’s eagerness to jump headfirst into conspiracies to confirm their beliefs and people’s needs to harm themselves to work, paints a somewhat negative picture.

But there is also hope. Takeuchi analyzes workplace comedies for the twisting and painful consequences of getting sucked up in one’s work can lead. Reagan delves deeper into her own inner-conspiracy board — literally — and starts unwrapping why she wanted this job and whether it is worth it. Her human connection with Brett’s insecurities show a path to both global and personal happiness. Netflix sadly cut off their journey for now. But maybe there’s another thread for this pinboard to connect with. If it’s the end, Inside Job still made some pretty awe-inspiring conclusions. And that's something it would be nice to see more of in workplace comedies — or any series, for that matter.