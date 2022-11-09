Netflix has just released a new trailer for Inside Job Part 2, the follow-up season to the adult animated comedy that premiered last year. Inside Job is created by Shion Takeuchi, and Part 2 will premiere on the streamer later this month. Inside Job is an adult-animated comedy about the secret shadow government. However, instead of taking on the topic with the cutting intrigue that you might expect, Inside Job chooses, instead to show the drudgery of the daily grind behind operating the world's largest conspiracies.

The series covers such topics as masked orgy etiquette and the business of convoluted coverups, all of which take up some considerable time over at Cognito Inc. The series' protagonist is Reagan Ridley, a worker at Cognito Inc. Reagan stands out among her colleagues due to the fact that she wants to change the world. However, she will have to manage her unhinged father and irresponsible coworkers first.

The Part 2 trailer opens with Reagan in tatters, broken up, and more than a little drunk after her father has taken over her promotion. Posters and fliers featuring his face go up over buildings, all while Reagan describes the mental torture her father put her through, including memory erasure. Reagan then confronts her father, who laughs at her attempted (and failed) coup. Reagan, it seems, is at rock bottom. The trailer then plunges into utter chaos from there, as Reagan tries to prevent the end of the world while her co-workers fiddle with psychedelic ego death and minor workplace quibbles. You know, the usual. As Reagan takes matters into her own hands, it looks like she's going up against none other than Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

Image via Netflix

Lizzy Caplan voices Reagan in the series. Other cast members returning for the second season include Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Brett Gelman, and Adam Scott.

The second season will consist of eight episodes, each running for thirty minutes. Takeuchi serves as executive producer on the series alongside Gravity Fall's Alex Hirsch. Takeuchi also worked on Gravity Falls, which aired on the Disney Channel in the 2010s. The series, though aimed primarily at children, featured a biting sense of humor that drew in adult audiences as well — a skill that translates well to the humor within Inside Job.

Inside Job Part 2 will premiere on Netflix starting on November 18, 2022. You can watch the trailer down below, and you'll want to watch it more than once to catch every wild reference and celebrity cameo.