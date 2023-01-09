Another Netflix show has hit the chopping block, as the adult animated comedy Inside Job has been cancelled. The news was confirmed by series co-creator and writer Shion Takeuchi who shared the news via social media. In her statement, she reveals that the series had previously been renewed for Season 2, but Netflix is no longer moving forward with it. The show recently premiered an eight-episode Part 2, which, given the wording of Takeuchi's statement, means that Season 1 consisted of 18 episodes total, with Part 1 at 10 episodes.

Inside Job's cancellation follows on the heels of a handful of Netflix shows cancelled over the past few months. Most recently, the streamer opted to end 1899 after one season, despite being one of the most-viewed English series. Blockbuster, The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, The Midnight Club, The Imperfects, and Partner Track also received November and December cancellations after their first seasons. Fate: The Winx Saga and Warrior Nun both released second seasons before getting cut.

Inside Job is an animated workplace comedy set at Cognito, Inc., a shadow government organization in charge of creating the world's conspiracies — every one you can think of. It primarily focuses on Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), a tech genius who tries to juggle the stressors of her job and personal conflict with her father Rand (Christian Slater). Through it all, Reagan believes the world can be better and sets out to prove it.

Image via Netflix

As Part 2 concluded, Reagan ends her relationship with Ron, believing he can only live his happiest life without her. She and the team finally ended the ever-growing disaster of alternate timelines and Mandela effects. Reagan is hailed by her company and eventually summoned by the Black Robes who offer Reagan a seat at the table — which she accepts. Unbeknownst to her, they are up to something especially shady.

The series was created by Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch, who previously worked on Gravity Falls together. Additional cast includes Clark Duke, Brett Gelman, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Andy Daly, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Adam Scott joined in a recurring role for Part 2.

Takeuchi expressed her heartbreak over Inside Job's end, noting her disappointment at leaving the characters and expressing her thanks to viewers:

"Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me."

All episodes of Inside Job are streaming now on Netflix. Watch the trailer for Part 2 below: