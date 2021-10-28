The new Netflix series imagines a world where all of the most ridiculous conspiracy theories you've ever heard of are true. (Stoned Apes, anyone?)

It's always exciting to see a new fresh new voice arrive in the world of animation, and Inside Job is exactly that. The Netflix animated series takes place in a bizarre yet hilarious universe where all of the conspiracy theories you might have ever heard are actually true — and not only that, are actually far weirder than you think. Central to the story is Reagan (voiced by Lizzy Caplan), who aspires to one day lead the evil corporation known as Cognito, Inc. — despite her father Rand's (Christian Slater) efforts to undermine her.

In a one-on-one interview with Collider, show creator Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls) explained the early days of this show's evolution, why she was thrilled to cast Caplan as Reagan, and what the hell the Stoned Ape Theory is. She also revealed how she feels about the show's central message — specifically whether or not she sees this story as an optimistic or pessimistic one.

Collider: I'd like to start off by asking, what was the kicking-off point for this? What was the origin story?

SHION TAKEUCHI: I've been interested in the paranormal and conspiracy theories for a long time since college, where I listened to some archives of Coast to Coast AM, which was a super late-night radio show, where the host would have on kind of fringe people from that world. That was when I was introduced to the idea of the shadow government. And it was introduced to me as hyper mysterious, incredibly competent people, manipulating global events beyond our our comprehension, with how advanced they were. And that sounded really scary to me. So I stopped listening to that stuff when I discovered myself becoming more paranoid.

And then a few years later, I was thinking about it, And that idea became funny to me, because if there was a shadow government, there would have to be people running it. And from what I know of people, we really can't get our shit together. So I imagined that if there was a shadow government, it would be just as chaotic and stressful as any job that you or I would have. And I thought that'd be a really funny office comedy.

I mean, as you were talking about it, I literally was thinking in my head about how growing up is realizing that the people running the government are just as fallible as your parents, and that's a whole thing.

TAKEUCHI: 100%. Yes. It goes in stages. First, you're like, "Hey, I don't think my parents really have it under control." You enter the workforce, and you're like, "I don't know if everyone that I work for in this company have it under control." And then it goes global scale. It's like, "I don't know if the world governments have things under control." So yeah, totally.

In terms of that, it sounds like an idea you've had or have been noodling with for a long time. And I apologize for the use of the word "noodle." But when did you start actively developing it?

TAKEUCHI: It's probably like late 2015, early 2016.

I'm asking because of course, the notion of the conspiracy theory has taken on a very different meaning these days.

TAKEUCHI: It's really funny, because it's evolved. At the time that I was developing it, it was really before conspiracy theories had a ton of cultural relevance. It was still pretty fringe at the time. And then during the production and the making of the show, that's when it suddenly exploded into the mainstream. And so, that was definitely a wild thing to navigate, because I thought I was making something kind of esoteric back then. I was wildly surprised to discover that it would not become esoteric. So yeah, it's definitely been a trip.

Did you set up guidelines or rules, like, "this is something that falls into the universe of our show, but this is something I don't want to touch"?

TAKEUCHI: Yeah, absolutely. I think that the thesis of the show, even though we're saying that some conspiracy theories are real, is that the motivations and the reasons behind conspiracy theories are human and small and petty. And so, they usually have to do with either capitalism, just good old-fashioned money, or something ridiculous, like someone left their sandwich on the console, the Hindenburg exploded. That's not a time period-appropriate reference, but you get the idea.

In terms of building the ensemble as a whole, what was the character who when they slid into place in the writing, you're like, "Great. Now I've got my team all set up"?

TAKEUCHI: Which one of them? I'd say that Reagan and Brett's relationship in the show is one of my favorites, because I think that it could be easy to think, "Oh, he has all the qualities that she needs to grow. And he's just going to be a foil for her to arc." But in reality, he also has all these issues that we discover. And they kind of need each other, and they both support each other and grow in these various ways that are related. They both have daddy issues, and they explore them in different ways. And I think that's why they connect so well.

Excellent. In terms of the other characters, where did the concept for Myc come from?

TAKEUCHI: So Myc, he's a subterranean psychic mushroom from inside the hollow earth, and there's this kind of wild, out-there conspiracy theory called the Stoned Ape Theory about how human beings evolved from primates into being sentient beings. And I don't know if you've heard of it. But essentially, the idea is that an astroid ... Well, I'll do the somewhat believable part first.

The idea is that hallucinogenic mushrooms were growing on the plains of the Sahara, and generations and generations and generations of primates would cross over the Sahara and pluck these mushrooms and eat them. And that consciousness-expanding trip that they would go on kind of formulated their ability to entertain abstract concepts. Because a lot of animals actually have rudimentary language. They can call out, "Predator, predator." They do communicate with each other. But what separates us from animals is kind of the imagining of what's not yet there. And mushrooms were purported in this theory to be the key to that happening. And then the fun outlandish part of the theory is that these hallucinogenic mushrooms are an alien fungoid species that came from an asteroid that hit earth. And that's the Stoned Ape Theory. So Myc's one of these subterranean psychic mushroom aliens that got introduced to Earth billions of years ago and is now native to the planet.

In terms of casting, did you have a dream list in your head when you went out to find actors?

TAKEUCHI: I did. Yes, I did actually. And I have to say a lot of those dreams came true, so that was wonderful for me.

Of course. I'm guessing Christian Slater was on the dream list.

TAKEUCHI: Oh, Christian Slater. Actually, we found him later, but it was like, the answer was always there. You know? I really loved Mr. Robot and he's like the conspiracy dad on that show. And it was just like, "Oh, of course."

I like that it was very directly a Mr. Robot thing.

TAKEUCHI: That, and also just the qualities that Christian has as an actor. I think, because Rand is a scientist and supposed to be smart, we toyed with different ways that that could present. And some of them felt a little too professorial for someone who was so impulsive and careless with his daughter's childhood. And Christian has this wonderful, explosive energy to him, that devil-may-care kind of attitude, but is still incredibly likable, that he's just perfect.

Talk to me a little bit about having Lizzy voice the lead.

TAKEUCHI: So she was actually my number one dream pick when I was developing the show, in my apartment back in 2016. I had her photo in my first pitch deck that I made. I've just always been a really huge fan of Lizzy's work. She always tends to play these characters that are smart and ambitious and flawed in really interesting ways. She just nails that, and she's also really funny and I've always felt a connection with her. And it's probably no secret that Reagan is kind of based on my personality worldview. So I had this really specific target in mind, and Lizzy just fit that to a T. So I was thrilled to get her.

Is Reagan meant to be half Asian?

TAKEUCHI: We don't really discuss her race on the show. It's really, she's her father's daughter. And I think canonically, we say that he tweaked her DNA in the womb to be 60% more like him, because he didn't want to get her to get too judge-y. But it's not really something that we discuss too much on the show.

Okay. I was just curious, because there've been a lot of conversations about race and casting in voice work lately, and it's a complicated topic, I know.

TAKEUCHI: Absolutely. No. Yeah. It's definitely an important thing to talk about and discuss. I think the authenticity that an actor can bring to a role is incredibly important. And I certainly think that if the show's subject matter was not so absurd and surreal, or if I was thinking about casting for a character that wasn't based on myself, I would not necessarily make the same choices that I did. But with Reagan being based on my personality and my worldview, there was something so specific that I was looking for. And Lizzy just really captures that essence, that creatively, that's the direction that I went with it. And I'm really happy with it.

Of course. I have to say, I feel like I've definitely seen female mad scientist characters in other contexts, but this one really excited me. I don't know what it is specifically about her — maybe it's just because she's kind of a nascent mad scientist to some degree...

TAKEUCHI: She's trying to pull herself back from the brink, I think. Yeah. I think to me, what makes her so interesting is that she's smart, but she's definitely flawed. And there's almost a funny arrogance to believing that you could work for kind of an evil company and actually change it for good from the inside, as if you could move the apparatus rather than be moved by it. And it's a hilarious irony and juxtaposition.

Along those lines, when it comes to the question of if Reagan can change things — I know we've got 10 more episodes of story to go this season, but from your perspective, do you want to want this to have an optimistic message?

TAKEUCHI: I find that the ultimate message is both optimistic and pessimistic. It's a mixed bag. It's just about how you frame things. So ultimately, I think it's about the human scale of our problems and how you view them. And sorry to sound so abstract, but I just don't want to give away the end of the series.

I totally understand. I mean, I think you can be optimistic sometimes about people, but not necessarily optimistic about the situation they're in.

TAKEUCHI: Yes, exactly. And Reagan, she's kind of cynical and pragmatic, but she's still trying to bring her ideals into this cynical world through pragmatism. And that's kind of a character that's complicated, [in a way that's] not necessarily how I've seen it done a ton of times before. Usually, you have a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed hero who won't laser gun the golden retriever, even if it might put the rest of the team at risk. But I feel like Reagan would be like, "Well, I'm sorry, in order to save London, I'm going to have to laser gun this golden retriever. And we all agree that, that's the correct thing to do."

Inside Job Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

