While Joel and Ethan Coen have dabbled, both collectively and individually, in film genres that run the gamut from hard-boiled noir (The Man Who Wasn’t There, Miller’s Crossing) to Hollywood satire (the underrated Hail, Caesar!), all the way back around to screwball comedy (Raising Arizona), and even Shakespeare (last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth from just Joel), the revered fraternal directing duo are known for making a certain aesthetic of film that is undeniably unique to them. In a typical Coen brothers film, a lead character is punished to a great extreme, and often by forces beyond their comprehension. Think of the scribe in the Tinseltown nightmare Barton Fink, who can’t write but a word of his screenplay due to being besieged on all sides by nosy neighbors, overbearing studio heads, and assorted human vultures. Or how about Larry Gopnik, the put-upon protagonist of A Serious Man, who must bear the brunt of his wife’s infidelity and his children’s insolence when he isn't wrestling with issues of a more innately theological nature?

The ostensible hero of Inside Llewyn Davis, the brothers’ surprisingly warm-hearted love letter to the Greenwich Village folk scene of the 1960s, is a specimen cut from the same cloth as a Barton Fink or a Larry Gopnik. Llewyn, played in a curmudgeonly yet deeply soulful lead performance by Oscar Isaac, is a perpetually penniless guitar player and would-be artiste. In so many ways, the guy simply cannot catch a break. The woman in Llewyn's life (Carey Mulligan) can barely look him in the eyes without losing her cool. The guy's latest LP is barely moving any units. Life hasn’t been the same since the suicide of his best friend and musical partner, Mike. Even when he’s tasked with a thankless domestic duty, like looking after a neighbor’s cat, Llewyn finds a way to screw that up. Life, as one could surmise just reading this, has not been easy for Llewyn Davis.

There is a crucial point of differentiation here, though, and it is part of the reason why Inside Llewyn Davis is, against all odds, Joel and Ethan Coen’s most empathic film by a significant margin. Unlike Fargo’s Marge Gunderson, a saintly woman who can barely wrap her head around the layers of evil and corruption she’s forced to confront, Llewyn understands his station in life all too well. There is no great mystery as to why Llewyn’s largely miserable existence has turned out the way it has. Llewyn is primarily a failure because he abjectly refuses to get out of his own way.

Llewyn, on some level, has what it takes to succeed. It is critical that when the brothers show Llewyn actually sitting down to play music, he's good. In fact, he's very good. A lesser, more punitive film would have portrayed Llewyn’s musical output as embarrassing or half-assed, all so that we may understand why the success he covets has thus far eluded him. In fact, Joel and Ethan go so far as to juxtapose Llewyn's mulish integrity against the deluded, pretentious ramblings of a drug-addled jazz musician played by their regular muse John Goodman.

No, Llewyn has failed to achieve his dreams because he sees so-called "integrity" as the divine, overriding guideline of the entire artistic process. When it comes time for Llewyn to collaborate with other musicians, or to even make nice with the well-meaning oddballs who populate the peripheries of his social life, he’s a complete mess. Here is a guy with soul and talent, and not a clue how to act in the real world.

Yet, the fact that the Coens allow us to see Llewyn’s talent at all is a sign that their hearts, while still cold, have clearly thawed just a bit, since the vicious likes of Burn After Reading and The Ladykillers. There is an argument to be made that the Coens are easier on Llewyn than they’ve been on their other protagonists. One wonders if it is because, like them, Llewyn is an artist working in an industry determined to suck the lifeblood out of any project they can get their hands on.

The Coen picture that Inside Llewyn Davis most resembles is perhaps A Serious Man, with its unblinking focus on a luckless protagonist who must fight tooth and nail to not be subsumed by the tides of life’s indignities. There is a clear, pointed difference in tone, however, between the two films. In A Serious Man, the Coens adopt a chilly authorial neutrality: they’re not necessarily deriving enjoyment from the rampant misfortune of Michael Stuhlbarg's beleaguered professor, but they aren’t exactly appalled by it either. Instead, like the clinical court jesters they are, the Coens observe Larry Gopnik from a detached distance, orchestrating a symphony of agony that concludes with a bitter, mirthless cackle into the void.

Inside Llewyn Davis is an unquestionably more winsome and affecting film than A Serious Man. You couldn’t exactly call it “humanism,” but it’s probably as close as the sickos who made The Hudsucker Proxy can get to achieving such a descriptor. No shortage of this can be credited to the film’s richly evocative sense of place, captured in smoky, tactile detail by the great cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel (who went on to work with the Coens again after this, on Joel’s Tragedy of Macbeth, and also the moribund omnibus Western, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs). There is a deeply painful suggestion of time gone by captured in Llewyn Davis' depiction of 1960s New York City, and the glory that it once represented. The implication is that all these characters have given up on chasing whatever youthful dreams they used to harbor, and are instead opting to run out the proverbial clock (another Coen motif, characters waiting around for death in a kind of limbo-like state, see No Country For Old Men).

If one were to describe the plot events of Inside Llewyn Davis to someone who is interested in watching the film for the first time, it doesn’t sound like much of a fun time. However, it is a testament to the Coens’ deep love for Llewyn that they refuse to snicker as he gets dragged through the muck. It’s absolutely true that Llewyn has some growing to do. He’s surly, selfish, and often disagreeable. It’s not for nothing that the movie’s second scene sees Llewyn getting punched in the face in an alleyway outside the famous Gaslight Cafe for making a rude remark about a man's wife. Yet, the Coens also repeatedly underline his humanity, his cracked nobility in the face of a life that has left him quite literally without the shoes on his feet. If nothing else, Llewyn is trying – and what is more human than to try, and fail?

In the film's wrenching final moments, Llewyn leaves the Gaslight Cafe, just as a singer who looks and sounds an awful lot like a young Bob Dylan takes the stage. Llewyn goes outside, gets his ass kicked, and is then left in the freezing cold. Meanwhile, inside, a star is quite literally being born in front of a room full of folkies, none of whom have any idea that they're witnessing history. While the rest of Llewyn Davis has extended a great deal of goodwill to Llewyn as he's bumbled throughout his unexamined life, these final moments are brutal. The implication, it seems, is that all that separates a sucker from a king is a few measly seconds, and a whole mountain of dumb luck. The fact that the film concludes with a rendition of Dylan's "Fare Thee Well" makes this abrupt send-off all the more bittersweet.