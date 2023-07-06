Emile Hirsch is laying on a thick New York accent and going undercover in a trailer for the upcoming crime thriller, Inside Man. Starring alongside Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale (who also has a questionable tristate area twang) the Danny A. Abeckaser (The Irishman, Lansky) helmed feature follows the true story of a New York City cop’s attempt to infiltrate the notorious Gambino crime family during the 1960s and 1970s.

In the trailer, Hirsch’s character, Bobby Belucci, gives a Goodfellas-like narration while the events play out. We learn that Belucci is on the outs with the police department when he has the idea to work his way into one of the legendary five families and take them down from the inside. Getting in seems like a breeze for Belucci, but it’s staying in and staying alive that he’ll find to be the problem. While trying to fool the mob, he’ll push his own morals, and, with the police unsure of his motives, he may end up on the wrong side of a gun. Somewhere along the way, Belucci strikes up a romantic relationship with Hale’s character who bartends at the Gambino family’s watering hole.

Along with directing the film, Abeckaser also stars as Roy DeMeo, the mafia’s top killer. Inside Man features ensemble appearances from Ashley Greene (the Twilight franchise), Jake Cannavale (Nurse Jackie), Vincent Laresca (Juice), Kyle Stefanski (Gotti), Greg Finley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), and Bo Dietl. The mob-centered thriller was penned by Kosta Kondilopoulos who has previously teamed up with Abeckaser on 2021’s criminal romance production, I Love Us.

How Can I Watch Inside Man?

Those eager to see Hirsch in his latest action flick can catch Inside Man either in theaters or on VOD beginning on August 11. Produced by Vertical Entertainment, the title marks the latest collaboration between the leading man and the company. Vertical Entertainment and Hirsch have previously worked together on films including Gary Michael Schultz’s 2016 crime thriller Vincent N Roxxy and will also team up on the Pretty Boy Floyd biopic, Good Side Of A Bad Man as well as the action thriller Kalahari in which the Into the Wild star will appear alongside Ryan Phillippe and Mena Suvari.

While you wait to see how things turn out for Bobby Belucci when Inside Man arrives in theaters and on VOD on August 11, you can get a taste of the danger in the trailer below.