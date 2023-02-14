Inside is an intense psychological thriller centering on an art thief named Nemo. Following a heist gone wrong, Nemo becomes trapped in a luxurious New York penthouse. Surrounded by nothing but priceless works of art, and contained by an intricate security system, he must use his limited resources to survive. As Nemo struggles to escape, he begins to descend into a state of frenzied madness.

Combining the tension of an escape room with what appears to be a character-focused narrative, Inside promises to be a movie to watch out for, especially for fans of the thriller genre. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about the film.

When and Where Is Inside Coming Out?

Filming for Inside wrapped in June 2021, and it has since been announced that the movie will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023. The movie will be available to wider audiences in theaters across the United States on March 17, 2023. Although it is not yet known when Inside will be available to stream, the movie's distribution companies (Focus Features and Universal Pictures) lead us to believe that Inside will likely be hosted on the Peacock streaming service when the time comes. It's worth keeping an eye on Collider's coverage of Inside as well as Inside's official website for all the latest updates.

What Is Inside About?

Inside follows long-time criminal Nemo, who is said to be a "high-end" art thief. Nemo steals rare and beautiful pieces of artwork for a huge financial gain. However, when he breaks into a luxurious New York penthouse situated in the bustling Times Square, it seems he has finally met his match. Mid-heist, the apartment's technologically advanced security system locks down, trapping Nemo with no means of escape. Surrounded only by priceless pieces of artwork, and locked down by a system that seems to have been designed to psychologically break those who dare to enter, Nemo's mission becomes not only to escape but to survive.

Is There a Trailer for Inside?

Focus Features released a trailer for Inside on their official YouTube channel on November 17, 2022. The trailer begins with Nemo inside the luxurious apartment from which he plans to steal priceless works of art. He bemusedly talks to a painting hanging on the wall, telling the depiction of a distressed man bound by duct tape, "I feel you, brother. I'm gonna set you free." Also in the trailer, we learn that Nemo is not acting alone, and it seems his organization is extremely advanced. We hear the blades of a helicopter whirring in the background, as a man speaks over the radio, instructing Nemo on exactly what to do. He is told that he has seven minutes, and to "stay focused." Everything seems to be going to plan until an earsplitting alarm begins to blare, lights flashing as every door in the property seals shut. Nemo is frantic as his team quickly abandons him, leaving him to face the unknown consequences alone. Throughout the trailer, we see hints that the owner of the apartment - and thus the owner of the security system designed to keep Nemo locked within the property - has a darkly sadistic side. As Nemo unsuccessfully tries to escape, the temperature begins to rise to an almost unbearable degree, and all sources of water have been cut off. It's unclear just how many days pass between the brief scenes in the trailer, but it's long enough that the lack of water and the empty refrigerator has a dangerous effect on Nemo's mental state. Tasked with not only his escape but his survival, Nemo must resort to desperate measures to stay alive.

Who Wrote and Directed Inside?

Inside is directed by Vasilis Katsoupis. Katsoupis is known for previously directing the music documentary My Friend Larry Gus in 2016. Inside marks Katsoupis' second time in the director's chair, and is his first fictional movie project. Inside is written by Ben Hopkins, who is known for the fantasy comedy The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz. Hopkins' most recent project is the 2021 documentary In Search of Monsters. Steve Annis serves as the movie's cinematographer, known for sci-fi movies such as Color Out of Space and I Am Mother.

Who's In the Cast of Inside?

According to Inside's official IMDB page, there are only four people officially confirmed for the cast. The cast list leads us to speculate that the majority of the movie will be solely devoted to Nemo and his psychological battle for survival, which will no doubt make for a nail-biting watch. Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) plays Nemo, and Gene Bervoets (Paradise Trips) plays the mysterious apartment owner. Joining them in supporting roles are Eliza Stuyck (Vincent) as Jasmine, and Josia Krug (Damaged Goods) as Jack.

More Movies Like Inside That You Can Watch Now

Gerald's Game (2017): Gerald's Game is a psychological thriller/horror movie centering on a couple, Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood), who find themselves desperate to rekindle their failing marriage. The pair check into an isolated lake house and soon begin enjoying some alone time together. However, Jessie quickly becomes uncomfortable with Gerald's idea of "making up". Whilst Jessie is handcuffed to the bed, the couple gets into a heated argument, resulting in Gerald dying of a heart attack. With no chance of escape, Jessie must use her limited resources in order to survive - and when Gerald suddenly stands up and starts talking to her despite his corpse still lying on the floor, Jessie realizes she will also have to battle her own mind whilst fighting to stay alive.

Cube (1997): Five unconnected strangers find themselves in a cube-shaped room, with no idea how or why they are there. However, they soon learn that there are multiple rooms inside the "cube", each with deadly traps lying in wait for them. Rennes (Wayne Robson), an experienced escape artist, is confident he can lead the strangers to safety - but when his hypothesis results in shocking consequences, it begins to dawn on the group that their containment is much more complex than they first thought.

