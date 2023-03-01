Willem Dafoe's many faces are portrayed in a new poster for Vasilis Katsoupis's Inside. The poster, which looks inspired by Pablo Picasso's style, was shared by Fandango to announce that tickets for Inside are now on sale, ahead of its March 17 nationwide release. The film made its debut at this year's edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a generally favorable response from critics.

The film follows Nemo, an art thief who is sent on a very risky heist to a private gallery. Before he can escape with his loot, the gallery's alarms are triggered, causing the facility to lock him inside behind concrete walls and unbreakable glass. When the situation puts Nemo in a disadvantage, his team abandons him in case the police comes for him. Since the building he is trapped in is more of storage facility than a home, it is impossible to predict when somebody will open the door for him. Left in a very particular state of isolation, Nemo must do his best in order to keep his sanity.

Katsoupis's movie looks to display just how far the will to live can take a person, with Nemo's suffering being extremely detailed throughout the film. This character and his introspective nature is exactly the type of project Dafoe likes to pursue. In recent years, the acclaimed actor has played characters who are a part of morally-gray realities, such as Clem Hoatley in Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley, or Albert the Abacus in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. Inside would add weight to the brilliant filmography Dafoe has selected to participate in during the past decade.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Afire' Review: Lives Collide in Christian Petzold's Sensible Story of Unfulfilled Love I Berlinale 2023

Inside Isn't Dafoe's First Movie About Art

Even in Willem Dafoe plays a character who steals art for a living in Inside, he previously portrayed one of the greatest painters in history, in Julian Schnabel's At Eternity's Gate. The 2018 biographical drama saw Dafoe playing Vincent van Gogh, in a haunting portrayal of the artist's pained and complicated existence. Van Gogh is seen contemplating how fleeting some moments are while he tries to capture them in a canvas, reflecting on art's ability to capture a single moment in time for eternity. The film earned Dafoe an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category.

You can see the new poster for Inside below: