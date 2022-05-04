Horror fans, something quite intriguing is being cooked up at Amazon Freevee. Inside No. 9, the critically acclaimed British horror anthology series from creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, is getting a U.S. remake at the ad-funded streamer. Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions are collaborating to bring this new version of the show to life with all the shocks, scares, laughs, and suspense that has made it a mainstay across the pond.

Inside No. 9 presents viewers with a new story every episode, with each playing out like a half-hour short play. The only thing connecting each is a reference to the number nine within each tale and an ornamental hare somewhere on the set, so stories can range from a number of different themes and settings. Shearsmith, Pemberton, or both star in each segment, which brings a blend of dark humor and themes along with traditional horror tropes to the table. Each episode also features a clever twist, perhaps best exemplified by the show's landmark live Halloween special, which faked a broadcast error in order to bring the scares directly to Pemberton, Shearsmith, and their crew at Granada Studios. The show has picked up two BAFTA wins and just began its seventh series on BBC Two.

Pemberton and Shearsmith will both be on board to executive produce alongside Angie Stephenson and Josh Cole. It marks another team-up for Lionsgate and BBC who previously developed another BBC property into the CBS breakout sensation Ghosts. “We want to do inventive, noisy interesting television and that show is one of one," Freevee's Co-Head of Content and Programming Lauren Anderson said to Deadline about meeting the level of quality of the original. "We hope we can make a version that is worthy of the legacy."

With a new version of Inside No. 9, Lionsgate and BBC will need to find new stars to fill the shoes of Pemberton and Shearsmith. That'll be no easy feat since both have individually been nominated for BAFTA awards for their performances in the series, and Pemberton actually accounts for one of the series' two wins. For what it's worth, Pemberton is all in on the fans' wildest and coolest re-castings for the U.S. version.

Inside No. 9 was just one of the several new originals announced for Freevee, including Bosch: Legacy, Beyond Black Beauty, and a number of unscripted shows and films including the platform's second original film Post Malone: Runaway, a music doc centered on the titular artist's first arena tour. Since rebranding the platform, Amazon has been working hard to expand its slate of ad-supported free-to-watch shows, though this marks a big push in terms of originals.

For fans of other horror anthologies like Black Mirror or anyone simply interested in checking out the original Inside No. 9, the show can currently be watched with a subscription on a number of platforms including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and BritBox.

