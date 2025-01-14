Black Mirror is quite extraordinary in the way it creates insular stories that, despite different themes and concepts, all feel spiritually connected. However, the British dark comedy series Inside No. 9 is an even more innovative and versatile iteration. Black Mirror works because it leans into different genres and each episode stands on its own, yet they all have this unexpectedness that raises an internal dialogue within the viewer, usually surrounding the growth of technology. Each episode is hugely rewatchable, and it appeals to different types of viewers; because of its diversity, everyone will have a different favorite installment.

Inside No. 9 is not confined to a throughline thesis, as Black Mirror is with technology, so the episodes are even more experimental and distinct. The way the show flirts between genres makes it one of the most impressive anthology shows ever. Every single episode stands on its own, yet they can all easily be distinguished as part of Inside No. 9. If you are looking for something that is as expansive and original as Black Mirror, Inside No. 9 fulfills the brief tenfold.

What Is ‘Inside No. 9’ About?

Close

Inside No. 9 is one of the most beloved British shows of the 21st century, garnering a cult following and achieving