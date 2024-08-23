Make way for new emotions! After taking fans worldwide by storm, Inside Out 2 is coming home in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook set and on Blu-ray and DVD for fans to see the movie at their leisure. The release comes with A LOT of bonus material that’ll give fans another in depth look at Riley’s mind. Directed by Kelsey Mann in his feature directorial debut, the movie became an instant hit with the audience swiftly becoming the fastest animated film to cross the $1 billion mark and being the highest-grossing animated film of all-time internationally while creating new box-office records.

Inside Out 2 takes us back to Riley’s mind as we see her hitting puberty. As new emotions like Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy take control of her mind, Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust become the rogue emotions, that try their best to help Riley navigate life, friendship, and her goals. The movie brings back Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan along with a new cast that includes Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Inside Out 2 Home Release Comes With Bonus Content

Fans who purchase the Steelbook and DVDs will not only find beautiful cover art from the movie but a lot of extra content like a documentary on ‘New Emotions’ where the makers discuss the process of creating new emotions Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. They elaborate on the process of narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions "to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.” Fans will also find a visual commentary titled, ‘Unlocking the Vault’ where central creatives behind the scenes discuss the inspiration for Riley's repressed memories, the development of the scenes, and the technical challenges while creating 2D characters.

The long list of deleted scenes includes an alternate cold open, Joy’s breakdown when she’s unable to drive the console, along with a pool party scene where her "Anxiety" becomes "Self-Loathing." Other scenes include a ‘puberty park’ scene in which Joy and the others rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops and a shame spiral in which Riley and friends play a game of "Never Have I Ever" that goes a bit too far affecting Riley’s mind.

Inside Out 2 will drop 4K Ultra HD steelbook set and on Blu-ray and DVD on September 10.