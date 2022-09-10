Grab your tissues and prepare to process your feelings, Inside Out 2 is officially in the works! After almost ten years, audiences will be treated to a sequel of the hit Pixar film that first landed in theaters back in 2015, leaving no dry eyes in its wake. The sequel will be directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg Lafauve.

To give you a bit of a refresher, Pixar and Walt Disney Studios’ Inside Out followed the story of a little girl named Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), who is dealing with some hard-to-handle emotions after her parents announce their plans to move to a different city. The Pete Docter (Up, Soul) directed feature took audiences on the journey right alongside Riley, as well as into her mind where her emotions duked it out for control. From anger to disgust to joy, and beyond, viewers watched as Riley (and her parents) learned a multitude of life lessons about handling and feeling one's emotions.

Along with having the three-time Oscar winning filmmaker at the helm, the production also gathered the best of the best to fill out the vocal talent of the animated emotions. Amy Poehler led the cast as Joy, Phyllis Smith played Sadness, Bill Hader was heard as Fear, Lewis Black took on the voice of Anger, and Mindy Kaling voiced Disgust. Also featured were Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Mom and Dad, respectively, and Richard Kind as Riley’s imaginary friend Bing Bong. Heck even Rashida Jones, Paula Poundstone, Bobby Moynihan, Paula Pell, Frank Oz, and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers can be heard throughout the feature. To say it was a star-studded event would be a major understatement.

While information is still rolling in surrounding what we can expect plot-wise for the upcoming sequel, it looks like Poehler will be returning to handle her respective emotion, while rumors continue to swirl that Hader and Kaling may not be stepping back into their roles as Fear and Disgust. Which is making us feel a lot of emotions! They did decide to keep a tight lid on the project at D23, so we won't know much for awhile.

Bringing in heaps of acclaim from critics and audiences alike, Inside Out raked in two Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Animated Feature, an honor they would also earn at that year’s Golden Globe Awards. The film was also a resounding hit in the psychology community with professionals praising the film’s ability to bring the conversation surrounding how humans handle their emotions to the forefront.

Inside Out 2 will arrive in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out the trailer for Inside Out below.