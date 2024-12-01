If you managed to get through Pixar's summer blockbuster, Inside Out 2, without actually or almost crying then consider yourself lucky. The animated hit follows Riley's (Kensington Tallman) five emotions from the first film — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale) — as they meet four new additions to headquarters: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Joy and Anxiety clash for control of Riley's mind, and their conflict finally culminates in the film's most heartbreaking scene, when Riley has an all-out anxiety attack in the middle of hockey tryouts.

The decision to make the scene as small-scale, personal, and heartbreaking as it was came later on during production, as director Kelsey Mann explained during the Critics Choice Association roundtable for the film, alongside Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter. Mann explains that while they had the idea for Anxiety to completely take over Riley's console "pretty early on," the location of when, in the film, Riley was finally overcome with Anxiety went through a few iterations.

Mann explained that initially, Riley was up in the rafters of the arena, trying to touch a jersey hanging there out of a belief that if she did, she would be accepted by Valentina (Lilimar) and the other Firehawks players. But Mann added that this version of things was "really convoluted," pointing to the fact that it was even hard to explain it at the roundtable. He said their next move was to put Riley "up in a tree," adding:

"Physical danger is what we thought. But the thing we realized when we watched it, the part that we felt most was really going through and experiencing a panic attack and feeling that emotion, and her feeling overwhelmed and her feeling really hard on herself completely trumped any physical place we could put her in."

'Inside Out 2's Director Kept Things Grounded, Literally, For the Anxiety Attack Scene

Mann went on to add that the creative team then decided to keep Riley grounded, literally, to stay focused on the emotionally driven moment, saying that this scene was the last one completed for the film:

"We're like, let's just put her on the ground, and let's put her in the penalty box, and let's have her do something that she regrets and feels horrible about, and then starts to spin out. So, once we did that, that was this whole scene. This is the last thing that we made for the film, so the last thing that went through production."

The approach to the scene obviously worked, with Mann calling the sequence "some of [his] favorite shots in all of Pixar," because it made him feel "such empathy and emotion for Riley and what she's going through."

Next up, the world of Inside Out is set to return on December 11 with the four-episode series Dream Productions, which will go "behind the scenes" as new characters Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) and Xeni (Richard Ayoade) develop Riley's dreams.

Inside Out 2 is streaming now on Disney+.

