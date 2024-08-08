The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is set for digital release on August 20 and physical release on September 10.

Exclusive features include a documentary on new emotions, deleted scenes, and a visual commentary on "The Vault" scene.

Inside Out 2 is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2024.

If the summer winding down is something that puts you in a funk, we’re happy to announce that there’s still plenty of joy on the way, as Disney and Pixar announced that Inside Out 2 is set for both a digital and physical release. The former is slated for August 20, while those looking to add the record-breaking movie to their at-home collection on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will need to wait until September 10. On top of the sequel that took the world by storm, copies will also come packed with bonus content, while the 4K Blu-ray drop will be available in a limited edition SteelBook release — perfect for showing your guests just how in touch with your emotions you are.

Included in the exclusive bonus content is a documentary titled New Emotions, which shows how the creative team landed on Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy as Riley’s newest emotions and what other feelings they were considering. Audiences will also learn about the design process and how the perfect voice actor was paired with each character. Meanwhile, Unlocking the Vault will serve as a “visual commentary” in which members of the team behind “The Vault” scene will chat and laugh about the process of creating Bloofy and Lance Slashblade — two of the personalities kept in the deepest darkest depths of Riley’s repressed memories vault. Purchasers can also count on seeing five deleted scenes that will show Riley attending a pool party, playing a traumatizing game of “Never Have I Ever,” and more.

Inside Out 2 quickly became a global phenomenon upon its arrival back in mid-June. The movie picks up with a teenage Riley (Kensington Tallman) who wants nothing more than to play hockey with her best pals. But, when she discovers her friends will be going to a different high school, she spends her weekend at the hockey camp trying to get in good with the older students who she’ll be playing with over the next few years. There’s never an opportune time for it to hit, but when puberty rears its ugly head on the night before Riley’s camp begins, she’s hit with a wave of new, confusing emotions including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). Up in the control room, Joy (Amy Poehler) and the rest of the original team try to deal with their new roommates the best they can, but they’ll soon find themselves on another journey through Riley’s mind.

Who Returned From ‘Inside Out’?

Plenty of new emotions were introduced in Inside Out 2, but Riley still had her base emotions that audiences met in the original 2015 film. Liza Lapira (Dollhouse) replaced Mindy Kaling as Disgust, while Tony Hale (Arrested Development) stepped in for Saturday Night Live alum, Bill Hader, as Fear. Lewis Black (Man of the Year) and Phyllis Smith (The Office) reprised their roles as anger and sadness, respectively, with Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun) returning to portray Riley’s dad and mom, respectively.

Check out the full description of bonus material below and grab a digital copy of Inside Out 2 on August 20, with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on September 10.

Bonus Content

Documentaries

New Emotions – With Riley’s imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley’s world—and throwing a wrench into Joy’s hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.

Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene "The Vault." As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we'll hear about the inspiration for Riley's repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley's mind.

