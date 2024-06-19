Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has got cinemagoers right in the feels! The sequel to the 2015 original movie, the second installment takes audiences back to the mind of Riley Anderson (Kensington Tallman), now a spunky 13-year-old ready to take her new middle school by storm. Teetering on the edge of puberty, Riley’s emotional headquarters faces a full-blown riot as her trusty childhood emotions - Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) - receive unwanted visitors.

These new, unruly feelings - Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) - stir up a storm in headquarters, and it’s not looking too good for Riley. As Anxiety tries to micromanage every moment of Riley’s life, the teenager’s once-sunny personality is overshadowed by the pressure to fit in with the cool crowd. With the original emotions all bottled up, the crew must find a way to escape and bring harmony back to Riley’s mind, before Riley suffers the emotional mayhem of growing up.

Together with June’s lineup of theatrical releases, Inside Out 2 kicks off the summer with a bang at the cinemas. Based on the success of its preceding film, there’s no denying that the sequel is just as much of a smash hit as the first installment - if not better. Check out the budget breakdown for Inside Out 2.

Budget for 'Inside Out 2' By Department

The estimated budget for Inside Out 2 is $200 million, twice the budget of the first movie. Check out how some of the costs are distributed across the production.

Actors

With a net worth of $25 million, Poehler’s voice has brought Joy to life in the Inside Out franchise. According to the Guardian, Poehler was paid a $5 million salary for the sequel, which also includes creative consultancy on her part. This reported amount contrasts with the rest of the main cast, who were offered only $100,000 without bonuses. Before the sequel, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader, who were the original voices for Disgust and Fear respectively, were only offered 2 percent of the total amount Poehler was receiving, which led to salary disputes and their eventual recast.

Animation

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Produced by none other than Pixar Animation Studios, it’s become no secret that the company takes big budgets to make their films, with no guarantee that the movie might be a success or not. In an interview with Variety about the release of Elemental, President of Pixar Jim Morris shares that one of the reasons why Pixar movies are expensive is because they do all the animation films in the U.S., with all of their artists under one roof. One possible way to make these films on a lower budget is by working offshore. Although there is no information regarding the specific amount needed to work on the film’s animation, considering that their work is mainly done in America, it’s not cheap.

The Costs of Promoting 'Inside Out 2'

Image via Pixar

Inside Out 2 has pulled all the stops for its marketing campaign, from advertising on one of the world’s most-viewed sports events to branching out to different lifestyle brands. During the Super Bowl LVIII, a 30-second clip from the film was aired to the public. Fittingly titled “Team”, the brief clip shows Riley getting some hockey action on the ice rink, matching the competitive sporty vibes of the Super Bowl. As reported by NPR, “a 30-second spot to air during the 2024 Super Bowl costs $7 million”. This high cost stems from the fact that almost everyone in America is tuning in to the yearly football event. With the viewers’ undivided attention on the screen, Inside Out 2 managed to gain a lot of traction from the public.

Reaching out to the lifestyle sector, Inside Out 2 has also worked together with the mega-brand Samsung. As part of their partnership, the film collaborated with Samsung to promote the brand’s Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. In doing so, the brand featured the characters from Inside Out 2 in their product clip, showing how doing your laundry with the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo can be fun like the film.

Also partnering with Airbnb, Inside Out 2 invites the audience to stay in their rental home modeled after Riley’s “headquarters”, as if it was straight out of the movie. Located just right outside of Las Vegas, the colorful property listing is truly one-of-a-kind. With various rooms based on the different emotions in the film, not only does the unit transport fans to the mind of Riley, but it is also home to gorgeous panoramic views of Nevada. At the moment, booking for the property is only available from June 18 through June 22.

How Much Did 'Inside Out 2' Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

Image by Federico Napoli

Generally, for a film to be profitable, it needs to gross about two to two-and-a-half times its production budget. For Inside Out 2, which has a $200 million budget, this means it would need to earn at least $400 million to break even and more than that to be deemed a success. Considering the success of the first film, which grossed $858.8 million worldwide against a $175 million budget, things are looking up for its sequel.

How is 'Inside Out 2' Doing at the Box Office?

Image via Pixar

Inside Out 2 is making waves at the box office, kicking off with an impressive $13 million during preview screenings, hinting at a potential $100 million weekend. On opening day alone, it raked in a staggering $62 million, including the preview earnings, smashing records and setting Pixar and the domestic office up for a remarkable comeback.

The animated sequel continued to dazzle over its debut weekend, going beyond the $100 million projection, and instead pulled in a whopping $155 million. Shattering expectations, Inside Out 2 successfully revived the sluggish cinema market. As a comparison, the original Inside Out garnered $90 million in its first weekend back in 2015.

But the magic doesn’t stop in the U.S. Inside Out 2 achieved a phenomenal $295 million at the international box office, marking it as one of the best international openers and the second-biggest animated opening ever in the U.S. This includes a hefty $140 million from 38 international markets. And with releases in France, Italy, and Japan, the global box office figures are poised to soar even higher.

As of now, Inside Out 2 has already crossed the $300 million mark globally, proving to be a smash summer hit and a profitable venture for Disney. It seems that the world can’t get enough of the beloved Pixar emotions.

How Does 'Inside Out 2' Compare to Other Summer Movies?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Inside Out 2 isn’t the only film aiming to dominate the box office this summer. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is also vying for the top spot. After a slow start to the season, this action-packed sequel brought the heat during its opening weekend. Despite its modest $30 million projection, the film surprised everyone by pulling in $21 million on Friday alone, with $5.9 million of that from Thursday previews. Over its first three days, Bad Boy: Ride or Die exceeded expectations with a $56 million domestic debut, and another $48 million from international markets, hitting a global total of $104 million.

On the flip side, The Watchers, the thriller directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, hasn’t been so lucky. Despite high hopes, the release stumbled out of the gate, earning an underwhelming $4.7 million from 7,170 screens across 65 international markets. Including its domestic opening, the total global weekend haul was a disappointing $11.7 million. For a film with a $30 million budget, The Watchers has had a rough start.