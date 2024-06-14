The Big Picture Inside Out 2 scored big at the box office with $13 million during preview screenings, on track to potentially earn over $100 million.

With new emotions like Anxiety and Envy, the sequel follows Riley navigating teenage years and emotional challenges in her mind.

A successful box office run for Pixar's Inside Out 2 could signal a comeback for the studio after recent struggles.

Inside Out 2 has finally hit the big screen in theaters all over the world, and audiences were clearly excited for the debut of the Pixar sequel. According to Deadline, the latest feature from the studio behind titles such as Toy Story and The Incredibles scored $13 million at the domestic box office during the preview screenings that took place before the project's opening weekend. This puts Inside Out 2 on track to potentially earn more than $100 million over the next three days, after taking home the biggest preview box office of the year. Could another upcoming blockbuster fly higher than Pixar's latest emotional roller coaster?

Some of the biggest box office hits of the year include Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but judging by the $13 million earned during preview screenings and Inside Out 2's Rotten Tomatoes score, the Pixar sequel could quickly become the highest-grossing film of the year in the coming weeks. The summer movie season has begun, and until the Minions return in Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 won't face much competition when it comes to the interest of its target audience. Time will tell if Joy (Amy Poehler) can reach the box office heights she saw for the first time almost a decade ago.

A good box office run for Inside Out 2 would also mean good news for Pixar, after the studio was seen struggling over the past few years. While Elemental managed to become profitable thanks to great word of mouth last summer, the feature didn't make a lot of noise when it initially dropped in theaters. And before that, Lightyear didn't even come close to the box office results the Toy Story franchise has provided. Coming back to theaters has proven to be a complicated endeavor for the studio, after sending titles such as Turning Red, Luca and Soul straight to Disney+ due to the pandemic.

What is 'Inside Out 2' About?

Some time after the events of the first movie, it appears that Joy, Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira) and Fear (Tony Hale) have figured out a way to lead Riley (Kensington Tallman) towards emotional stability. But as the young girl becomes a teenager, she'll face the complications puberty brings along the way in the form of new emotions. Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) aren't here to mess around, and they'll do everything necessary to take their place at the headquarters inside Riley's mind.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters.